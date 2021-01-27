MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
TransferWise to expand debit card program accompanying its multi-currency
account into dozens of new markets using new Visa Cloud Connect infrastructure
SAN FRANCISCO & LONDON --(BUSINESS WIRE)--27.01.2021--
Visa (NYSE: V) and TransferWise today announced a global partnership and the
first use of Visa Cloud Connect, a new way for fintechs and partners to
securely connect Visa's global processing network, VisaNet, through the cloud.
Visa Cloud Connect underpins a new global agreement between Visa and
TransferWise that will enable the expansion of TransferWise's multi-currency
debit cards in Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, the
Middle East, U.K. and U.S.
The TransferWise multi-currency account allows consumers and businesses to hold
and convert 55 currencies at the real exchange rate. The multi-currency debit
card lets customers spend and withdraw directly from any of the currency
balances. Expanding the offering into new markets would have previously
required significant investment in local data centers, telecommunications
infrastructure and specialized payment hardware. With Visa Cloud Connect,
TransferWise can quickly establish a secure connection to VisaNet through its
cloud provider, eliminating the need for costly local connectivity and speeding
up TransferWise's roll out plans.
'The TransferWise team came to us last year with a challenge: enable the global
rollout of their debit card program, and do it entirely in the cloud,' said
Jack Forestell, executive vice president and chief product officer, Visa. 'It
was an exciting opportunity for us to partner with TransferWise and show how
we're thinking and working differently to help today's fintech innovators scale
up quickly. With Visa Cloud Connect, we've created an approach that lets
TransferWise tap into Visa's global infrastructure-one of the most secure,
reliable and resilient systems in the world-through a single integration.
Through our work with TransferWise, we've created a blueprint for other
fintechs to quickly and securely connect with Visa's massive scale and reach.'
'We've been working to remove borders in the world's financial networks. Cards
should work the same across borders too. In Visa, we found a partner who shares
our ambitions to make money work seamlessly no matter where you are. We're
excited to see how the outcome of our collaboration impacts the next generation
of multinational financial institutions across the globe,' said Kristo
Käärmann, TransferWise co-founder and CEO.
Connecting Visa's state-of-the art infrastructure with the cloud
Today, global card programs expanding into multiple countries require
investment in local data centers using specialized hardware and
telecommunications infrastructure as well as coordination with local partners
to adhere to regional standards. This can slow down new rollouts and delay
customer adoption. Visa's new Visa Cloud Connect platform provides a secure
cloud-based connection to VisaNet, including a unified certification and
testing framework, Visa-hosted security services such as transaction encryption
and PIN key management, and simplified settlement in local markets.
This combination of technology and services simplifies global connectivity and
testing, lowers IT costs through cloud integration, and speeds time to market
for launching programs in new geographies. This is particularly beneficial for
new types of clients like TransferWise who have been operating on cloud-based
systems from their inception.
Visa Cloud Connect is currently in pilot phase with TransferWise and is slated
for global availability for other clients in August 2021.
TransferWise Multi-currency Account
TransferWise, now 4-years profitable, serving 10 million customers and moving
$6 billion in cross-border transactions every month, will be the first company
to integrate globally with Visa via a single integration. This will
dramatically speed up TransferWise's plans to rollout to customers the debit
cards that accompany its multi-currency account in a host of new markets.
Since launching the TransferWise multi-currency account in 2018, the company
has issued more than 1 million debit cards through existing processors and
partners. The account and card help people and businesses avoid high foreign
transaction fees and costly exchange rates when travelling, managing their
money in multiple currencies, or doing business across borders.
About Visa
Visa (NYSE: V) is the world's leader in digital payments. Our mission is to
connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment
network - enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our
advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable
payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000
transaction messages a second. The company's relentless focus on innovation is
a catalyst for the rapid growth of digital commerce on any device for everyone,
everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our
brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce.
For more information, visit About Visa, visa.com/blog and @VisaNews.
About TransferWise
TransferWise is a global technology company that's building the best way to
move money around the world. Whether you're sending money to another country,
spending money abroad, or making and receiving international business payments,
TransferWise is on a mission to make your life easier and save you money. The
TransferWise account is the first multi-currency account for travelers, expats
and freelancers that allows customers to hold, spend and send money in 55
currencies at the real exchange rate, with local bank details to receive funds
in the UK, US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Europe and Hungary.
Co-founded by Taavet Hinrikus and Kristo Käärmann, TransferWise launched in
2011. It is one of the world's fastest growing tech firms having raised over $1
billion in primary and secondary transactions from investors such as D1 Capital
Partners, Lead Edge, Lone Pine, Vitruvian, IVP, Merian Chrysalis Investment
Company Ltd, Andreessen Horowitz, Sir Richard Branson, Valar Ventures and Max
Levchin from PayPal.
