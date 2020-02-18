MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
Univercells, an innovative bioprocessing provider focused on increasing the
availability of affordable biologics to address global health challenges, has
announced up to EUR 50M financing from Gamma Biosciences, a new investment
platform supported by leading global investment firm KKR, that is focused on
next-generation bioprocessing technologies for the production of advanced
biologic therapies including gene- and cell-based therapies. The investment
will be deployed in a newly created subsidiary of Univercells focused on
accelerating the industrialization and commercialization of Univercells'
manufacturing technologies, including the NevoLine(TM) biomanufacturing platform
and the scale-X(TM) bioreactor portfolio.
With the new financing, Univercells will focus on scaling the NevoLine platform
and the scale-X portfolio with a comprehensive approach to streamline
production, fund innovation, enable new product and application development and
drive commercial acceleration. Specifically, the investment is intended to
support continued expansion into the fast-growing gene therapy segment,
including new developments that will enable a range of best-in-class solutions
for viral manufacturing.
'KKR and Gamma will open access to an unparalleled global network, enabling
accelerated production and delivery of the NevoLine and scale-X technologies
and driving commercialization,' said Hugues Bultot, CEO of Univercells.
'Aligning with high-end sponsors such as KKR that back our mission to have a
positive impact on global health is a true honor for our team. This investment
builds on existing grants from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Global
Health Investment Fund and European Investment Bank and secures our ability to
create value for the market with speed, efficacy and reliability.'
Both the scale-X bioreactor portfolio and the NevoLine biomanufacturing
platform have been designed and commercially validated to reduce dramatically
the footprint, capital and operational expenditures required to produce a
variety of biologic and viral products. The investment is driven by a shared
desire to make these breakthrough technologies more readily accessible and
positively impact global health via effective, cost-controlled production
solutions.
'KKR, through Gamma Biosciences, seeks to back innovative and impactful
next-generation bioprocessing technologies, which is why we are excited to be
investing in Univercells and its mission to deliver affordable biologics and
gene therapies globally. Furthermore, we are excited to be working with Hugues
and his team, who have a fantastic track record of building innovative
biomanufacturing companies.' said Kugan Sathiyanandarajah, Director at KKR and
Head of Europe for KKR's Health Care Strategic Growth investing efforts, and
Anuv Ratan, Principal at KKR.
The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2020. Once the
transaction is complete, Univercells' remaining business will concentrate on
developing a portfolio of vaccines and biosimilars to be delivered at an
affordable price and establishing its services offering.
About Univercells
Univercells is a business-to-business provider focused on increasing the
availability of affordable biologics to address global health challenges. The
company is developing turnkey solutions for a series of vaccines and
biotherapeutics to be delivered at an affordable price. By relying on
proprietary core technologies and a continuous process intensification
approach, production is achieved with a smaller footprint and significantly
lower overall capital and operational costs.
A global company headquartered in Gosselies (Belgium), Univercells benefits
from the support of prominent stakeholders such as the Bill & Melinda Gates
Foundation, the Global Health Investment Fund and the European Investment Bank.
www.univercells.com
About KKR
KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset
classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate and
credit, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate
attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and
disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving
growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own
capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides
financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets
business. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its
sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR),
please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.
About Gamma Biosciences
Gamma Biosciences is a life sciences tools platform created by KKR. Gamma's
mission is to build a leading player in next-generation bioprocessing for
advanced therapies by acquiring or investing in high-potential businesses with
outstanding technology and accelerating their growth.
