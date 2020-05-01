MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
- If approved, KALYDECO^(R) (ivacaftor) will be the first and only medicine in
Europe to treat the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis in patients with the
R117H mutation, the most common residual function mutation, as young as 6
months of age -
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) today announced that the
European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human
Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion for the label extension of KALYDECO^(R)
(ivacaftor), to include the treatment of children and adolescents with cystic
fibrosis (CF), ages 6 months and older weighing at least 5 kg who have the
R117H mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator
(CFTR) gene.
'Today's announcement is important for young people with CF, as early
intervention and treatment of this devastating and progressive disease is key
to keeping patients healthier longer,' said Carmen Bozic, M.D., Executive Vice
President and Chief Medical Officer at Vertex. 'This milestone also brings us
one step closer to achieving our ultimate goal of bringing medicines forward to
all people with CF.'
The European Commission will now review the CHMP's positive opinion, and should
they issue a favorable adoption, KALYDECO^(R) (ivacaftor) will be the first and
only approved medicine in Europe to treat the underlying cause of CF in
patients ages 6 months and older with the R117H mutation. In countries where
long-term reimbursement agreements have been secured, KALYDECO^(R) (ivacaftor),
if approved, would be available to eligible patients shortly after Marketing
Authorization. In Germany, the medicine would be available at Marketing
Authorization. In all other countries, we will work closely with relevant
authorities in Europe to secure access for eligible patients quickly.
In Europe, KALYDECO^(R) (ivacaftor) is already approved for the treatment of
people with CF ages 18 and older with the R117H mutation, and children ages 6
months and older weighing at least 5 kg who have one of the following mutations
in the CFTR gene: G551D, G1244E, G1349D, G178R, G551S, S1251N, S1255P, S549N or
S549R.
About Cystic Fibrosis
Cystic Fibrosis (CF) is a rare, life-shortening genetic disease affecting
approximately 75,000 people worldwide. CF is a progressive, multi-system
disease that affects the lungs, liver, GI tract, sinuses, sweat glands,
pancreas and reproductive tract. CF is caused by a defective and/or missing
CFTR protein resulting from certain mutations in the CFTR gene. Children must
inherit two defective CFTR genes - one from each parent - to have CF. While
there are many different types of CFTR mutations that can cause the disease,
the vast majority of all people with CF have at least one F508del mutation.
These mutations, which can be determined by a genetic test, or genotyping test,
lead to CF by creating non-working and/or too few CFTR proteins at the cell
surface. The defective function and/or absence of CFTR protein results in poor
flow of salt and water into and out of the cells in a number of organs. In the
lungs, this leads to the buildup of abnormally thick, sticky mucus that can
cause chronic lung infections and progressive lung damage in many patients that
eventually leads to death. The median age of death is in the early 30s.
About KALYDECO^(R) (ivacaftor)
Ivacaftor is the first medicine to treat the underlying cause of CF in people
with specific mutations in the CFTR gene. Known as a CFTR potentiator,
ivacaftor is an oral medicine designed to keep CFTR proteins at the cell
surface open longer to improve the transport of salt and water across the cell
membrane, which helps hydrate and clear mucus from the airways.
About Vertex
Vertex is a global biotechnology company that invests in scientific innovation
to create transformative medicines for people with serious diseases. The
company has multiple approved medicines that treat the underlying cause of
cystic fibrosis (CF) - a rare, life-threatening genetic disease - and has
several ongoing clinical and research programs in CF. Beyond CF, Vertex has a
robust pipeline of investigational small molecule medicines in other serious
diseases where it has deep insight into causal human biology, including pain,
alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and APOL1-mediated kidney diseases. In addition,
Vertex has a rapidly expanding pipeline of genetic and cell therapies for
diseases such as sickle cell disease, beta thalassemia, Duchenne muscular
dystrophy and type 1 diabetes mellitus.
Founded in 1989 in Cambridge, Mass., Vertex's global headquarters is now
located in Boston's Innovation District and its international headquarters is
in London, UK. Additionally, the company has research and development sites and
commercial offices in North America, Europe, Australia and Latin America.
Vertex is consistently recognized as one of the industry's top places to work,
including 10 consecutive years on Science magazine's Top Employers list and top
five on the 2019 Best Employers for Diversity list by Forbes.
Special Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without
limitation, Dr. Bozic's statements in the second paragraph of this press
release, and statements regarding our expectations for the approval and
availability of KALYDECO^(R) in Europe, and our plans for securing access to
KALYDECO^(R) for eligible patients in Europe. While Vertex believes the
forward-looking statements contained in this press release are accurate, these
forward-looking statements represent the company's beliefs only as of the date
of this press release and there are a number of factors that could cause actual
events or results to differ materially from those indicated by such
forward-looking statements. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other
things, that data from the company's development programs may not support
registration or further development of its compounds due to safety, efficacy or
other reasons, risks related to obtaining and commercializing KALYDECO^(R) in
Europe, and other risks listed under Risk Factors in Vertex's annual report and
quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and
available through the company's website at www.vrtx.com. Vertex disclaims any
obligation to update the information contained in this press release as new
information becomes available.
