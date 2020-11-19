MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
DAS BERICHTENDE UNTERNEHMEN VERANTWORTLICH.
* Veltassa^(R) is a well-tolerated^1 and effective^2 oral calcium potassium
binder for the treatment of hyperkalemia supported by 12 month clinical
data
* Veltassa^(R) will benefit from Fresenius Kabi's market-leading nephrology
patient access in China alongside Velphoro^(R) and Venofer^(R)
* China shows high prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and heart
failure^3
ST GALLEN, Switzerland & BAD HOMBURG, Germany --(BUSINESS WIRE)--19.11.2020--
Regulatory News:
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://
www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201118005914/en/
Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (VFMCRP) and Fresenius Kabi today
announced an agreement to develop, register and distribute Veltassa^(R) for the
treatment of hyperkalemia in the People's Republic of China. Under the
agreement, Fresenius Kabi will have the exclusive right to distribute and sell
Veltassa^(R) across China.
Stefan Schulze, CEO of Vifor Pharma Group comments, 'We are delighted to expand
VFMCRP's collaboration with Fresenius Kabi. There is a high prevalence of CKD
and heart failure in China^3 and hyperkalemia is one of the most common
complications associated with these two conditions. As a result there is a high
demand for an effective, proven hyperkalemia treatment. The excellent
commercial infrastructure, the well established relationships in nephrology and
our existing successful collaboration make Fresenius Kabi our partner of choice
to provide Veltassa^(R) to patients.'
Oskar Haszonits, President Region Asia Pacific of Fresenius Kabi said, 'This
agreement is an important step in intensifying our collaboration and
relationship with VFMCRP in nephrology. We believe Veltassa^(R) has the potential
to provide many benefits to patients across the country, and we look forward to
adding it to our portfolio and working with VFMCRP.'
Hyperkalemia is a serious medical condition characterized by elevated levels of
potassium in the blood and can be associated with life-threatening
consequences. Patients with CKD and heart failure, especially those treated
with RAAS (renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system) inhibitors are at particular
risk of developing hyperkalemia. As a consequence, RAASi therapy, the
cornerstone of treatment for CKD and heart failure, is often reduced or
discontinued, compromising cardio-renal protection. By bringing Veltassa^(R) to
China, VFMCRP and Fresenius Kabi will deliver a treatment that will enable
patients to remain on RAASi therapy by managing their chronic hyperkalemia.
Fresenius Kabi is a global healthcare company that specializes in medicines and
technologies for infusion, transfusion and clinical nutrition. In China, the
company is among the top 10 multinational pharmaceutical companies, being a
market leader in clinical nutrition, anesthesia and nephrology. Fresenius Kabi
has around 6,000 employees in China.
Both parties have agreed to not disclose financial terms of the collaboration.
Vifor Pharma Group is a global pharmaceuticals company. It aims to become the
global leader in iron deficiency, nephrology and cardio-renal therapies. The
company is a partner of choice for pharmaceuticals and innovative
patient-focused solutions. Vifor Pharma Group strives to help patients around
the world with severe and chronic diseases lead better, healthier lives. The
company develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products for
precision patient care. Vifor Pharma Group holds a leading position in all its
core business activities and consists of the following companies: Vifor Pharma
and Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (a joint company with Fresenius
Medical Care). Vifor Pharma Group is headquartered in Switzerland, and listed
on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange, VIFN, ISIN: CH0364749348).
For more information, please visit viforpharma.com
Fresenius Kabi is a global healthcare company that specializes in lifesaving
medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion and clinical nutrition.
The company's products and services are used to help care for critically and
chronically ill patients. Fresenius Kabi's product portfolio comprises a
comprehensive range of I.V. generic drugs, infusion therapies and clinical
nutrition products as well as the devices for administering these products. In
the field of biosimilars, Fresenius Kabi focuses on autoimmune diseases and
oncology. In 2019, the first biosimilar product by Fresenius Kabi was launched.
Within transfusion medicine and cell therapies, Fresenius Kabi offers products
for collection of blood components and extracorporeal therapies.
With its corporate philosophy of "caring for life", the company is committed to
putting essential medicines and technologies in the hands of people who help
patients and finding the best answers to the challenges they face.
For more information, please visit www.fresenius-kabi.com.
About Hyperkalemia
Approximately 73% of advanced Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and 40% of chronic
heart failure patients may be at risk of elevated blood potassium levels^4.
Hyperkalemia can cause abnormal heart rhythms and even sudden death^5. There
are often no warning signs, meaning a person can unknowingly experience spikes
in potassium levels recurrently and be at risk for these cardiac events. Some
medicines that are often prescribed to people with CKD and heart failure to
help delay progression of their underlying disease and reduce mortality can
cause hyperkalemia as a side effect. These may include RAASi such as
angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs), aldosterone antagonists (AAs) and
angiotensin converting-enzyme (ACE) inhibitors as well as angiotensin II
receptor/neprilysin inhibitors (ARNI).
About Veltassa^(R)
Veltassa^(R) is a potassium binder approved for the treatment of hyperkalemia.
Veltassa(R) was specially designed to exchange calcium rather than sodium for
potassium ions, ensuring suitability for patients who cannot tolerate even
small increases in sodium.Veltassa(R) should not replace emergency treatment for
life-threatening hyperkalemia. Made in powder form, Veltassa(R) is mixed with
water and taken once a day with or without food. Veltassa(R) is consisting of
smooth, spherical, uniform microbeads too large to be absorbed, thus protecting
the gastrointestinal tract. Veltassa(R) works primarily in the lumen of the colon
where potassium concentration is highest, and the residence time of the polymer
is the longest. The potassium is then excreted from the body through the normal
excretion process.
' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' ' '
^1 Veltassa^(R) EU SmPC 2019
^2 Agarwal R, et al. Lancet 2019;394:1540-50.
^3 Zhang et al. Lancet. 2012 Mar 3;379(9818):815-22; Guo et al. Int J Environ
Res Public Health 2016; 13: E770. Guo et al. Curr Cardiol Rev. 2013 May; 9(2):
112-122.
^4 Rosano GCM, et al. Expert consensus document on the management of
hyperkalaemia in patients with cardiovascular disease treated with renin
angiotensin aldosterone system inhibitors: coordinated by the Working Group on
Cardiovascular Pharmacotherapy of the European Society of Cardiology. Eur Heart
J 2018;4:180-188.
^5 Rastegar A, Soleimani M. Hypokalaemia and hyperkalaemia. Postgrad Med J.
2001;77:759-764.
[CT]
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home
/20201118005914/en/
Kontakt:
Media Relations
Nathalie Ponnier
Global Head Corporate Communications
+41 79 957 96 73
media@viforpharma.com
Investor Relations
Julien Vignot
Head of Investor Relations
+41 58 851 66 90
investors@viforpharma.com
Fresenius Contact:
Media Relations
Martin Kunze
Corporate Communications
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Str. 1
61352 Bad Homburg, Germany
+49 6172 60 82 115
martin.kunze@fresenius.com
19.11.2020 Veröffentlichung einer Pressemitteilung, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de