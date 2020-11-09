MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
DAS BERICHTENDE UNTERNEHMEN VERANTWORTLICH.
* Vifor Pharma acquires a worldwide license, excluding Greater China, to
late-stage product ANG-3777
* ANG-3777 is a first in class small-molecule hepatocyte growth factor (HGF)
mimetic, addressing a significant unmet need for the treatment of delayed
graft function and cardiac surgery-associated acute kidney injury
* Angion will receive up to USD 80 million, which includes 30 million upfront
payment, 30 million equity investment and 20 million clinical study
milestone payments with further milestone payments and tiered royalties on
global sales
- Vifor Pharma will host conference call and webcast today at 2:00 pm CET -
ST GALLEN, SWITZERLAND & UNIONDALE, N.Y. --(BUSINESS WIRE)--09.11.2020--
Regulatory News:
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://
www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201108005065/en/
Vifor Pharma and Angion Biomedica Corp. (Angion) announced the signing of a
licensing agreement for the commercialization of ANG-3777, currently developed
for treatment of delayed graft function (DGF) and cardiac surgery-associated
acute kidney injury (CSA-AKI). ANG-3777 was engineered to mimic the biological
activity of HGF, activating critical pathways in the body's natural organ
repair process following an acute organ injury.
Under the terms of the agreement, Vifor Pharma will receive an exclusive global
license, excluding China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau, for all ANG-3777
nephrology indications. Angion will receive up to USD 80 million which includes
a 30 million upfront payment, a 30 million equity investment and 20 million in
clinical study milestone payments. Additionally Angion is eligible to receive
up to USD 260 million in market access related milestones upon approval in US
and EU, further payments in the form of sales milestones, and tiered royalties
on global net sales up to 40% at the high end of the royalty range.
'This agreement highlights the leadership position that Vifor Pharma has
developed in the nephrology space and the fact that it has become the company
of choice for organizations committed to partnering innovative nephrology
focused assets' said Stefan Schulze, Chief Executive Officer of Vifor Pharma.
'Angion is an excellent partner with an outstanding expertise leading to the
development of this exciting asset and other pipeline products. We look forward
to working closely with Angion who will be responsible for the ongoing
development program of ANG-3777 and to leveraging our commercial expertise to
bring this highly promising, innovative treatment with a unique mode of action
to patients suffering from DGF and CSA-AKI. These are both critical conditions,
currently without any effective or approved therapies.'
'Vifor Pharma is one of the world leaders in the nephrology space and we are
very excited to partner with them on the commercialization of ANG EUR'3777 for
nephrology indications,' stated Dr. Jay Venkatesan, President and CEO of
Angion. 'This is a major milestone for the team at Angion who has worked for
many years to develop ANG-3777 as a therapy for patients with acute kidney
injuries. We look forward to phase-III data in DGF towards the end of 2021 and
working with Vifor Pharma to potentially bring ANG-3777 to nephrology patients
worldwide.'
Addressable patients with DGF is estimated to be about 15,000 and approximately
110,000 with CSA-AKI in the US/EU5 each year.
Angion will be responsible for conducting the ongoing nephrology-focused
clinical development programs. Angion and Vifor Pharma will share
responsibilities for regulatory filings in the licensed territories and Vifor
Pharma will be responsible for all commercialization activities related to
nephrology indications in all licensed territories.
Conference call/webcast:
Vifor Pharma will host a conference call and webcast today, 9 November 2020 at
2:00 pm (CET), to discuss the license agreement.
Conference call link to get the dial-in number (open 30 minutes prior to start
of the webcast): https://conferencing.swisscom.ch/conference/x/cU-8I7D0aXQc.
Webcast link: https://stream.swisscom.ch/vifor/20201109/
Vifor Pharma Group is a global pharmaceuticals company. It aims to become the
global leader in iron deficiency, nephrology and cardio-renal therapies. The
company is a partner of choice for pharmaceuticals and innovative
patient-focused solutions. Vifor Pharma Group strives to help patients around
the world with severe and chronic diseases lead better, healthier lives. The
company develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products for
precision patient care. Vifor Pharma Group holds a leading position in all its
core business activities and consists of the following companies: Vifor Pharma
and Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (a joint company with Fresenius
Medical Care). Vifor Pharma Group is headquartered in Switzerland, and listed
on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange, VIFN, ISIN: CH0364749348).
For more information, please visit www.viforpharma.com
Angion Biomedica Corp. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the
discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule
therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. Angion's
lead product candidate, ANG-3777, is a small molecule designed to mimic the
biological activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF), which activates the HGF/
c-Met pathway, which has a central role in tissue repair and organ recovery.
ANG-3777 is currently in clinical trials investigating its impact on acute
organ injury, including two forms of acute kidney injury and in acute lung
injury. Angion is also developing ANG-3070, an orally-bioavailable small
molecule, as a potential treatment for fibrotic diseases using a
precision-medicine approach. For further information, please visit
www.angion.com
About ANG-3777
ANG-3777 is a small molecule designed to mimic the biological activity of
hepatocyte growth factor (HGF), which activates the c-Met cascade of pathways
involved in tissue repair and organ repair. ANG-3777 has a substantially longer
half-life than HGF and Angion believes ANG-3777 has the potential to be a
first-in-class therapeutic addressing acute organ injury. The ongoing clinical
trials of ANG-3777 include a placebo-controlled Phase 3 registration trial in
transplant-associated acute kidney injury, also known as delayed graft
function, a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial for the treatment of acute kidney
injury associated with cardiac surgery involving cardiopulmonary bypass
surgery, and a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with acute lung
injury associated with COVID-19 pneumonia. In 2018, Sinovant Sciences and
Angion signed a development and licensing agreement for ANG-3777 in Greater
China.
About CSA-AKI
During cardiac surgery, the use of cardiopulmonary bypass during the procedure
may cause or exacerbate kidney injury as a result of reduced blood flow,
non-pulsatile circulation, rupture of red blood cells creating oxidant damage
and other causes. CSA-AKI is caused by many factors, including shear stress
during cardiopulmonary bypass and injuries from nephrotoxic drugs and contrast
agents. In addition, an important driver of CSA-AKI is ischemia-reperfusion
injury, which is similar to the injury seen in DGF. There are no approved
pharmacological treatments.^1
About DGF
Delayed graft function is a severe form of acute kidney injury resulting from
ischemia-reperfusion injury following kidney transplantation. It is distinct
from transplant rejection and is most commonly seen in recipients of
deceased-donor kidneys. In delayed graft function, the kidney fails to
adequately filter the blood and patients require dialysis within the first week
after transplantation.^2 Dialysis does not treat acute kidney injury, but
instead is renal replacement therapy for impaired kidneys. Patients with
delayed graft function are more likely to experience transplant failure and
have a higher mortality rate.^3, 4, 5
References:
1 Bellomo R, et al. 'Acute kidney injury.' The Lancet (2012); 380: 756-766.
2 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 'Dialysis Safety.' October 2017.
Shoskes D, et al. 'Delayed Graft Function in Renal Transplantation:
3 Etiology, Managment and Long-term Significance.' The Journal of Urology
(1996); 155: 1831-1840.
4 Brown, et al., 'Duration of acute kidney injury impacts long-term survival
after cardiac surgery. The Annals of thoracic surgery. (2010); 90(4).
Schnuellee, P et al., 'Comparison of early renal function parameters for the
5 prediction of 5-year graft survival after kidney transplantation.'
Nephrology Dialysis Transplantation (2006); 22: 235-245.
[CT]
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home
/20201108005065/en/
Kontakt:
For Vifor Pharma:
Media Relations
Nathalie Ponnier
Global Head Corporate Communications
+41 79 957 96 73
media@viforpharma.com
Investor Relations
Julien Vignot
Head of Investor Relations
+41 58 851 66 90
investors@viforpharma.com
For Angion:
Investors
Daniel Ferry
LifeSci Advisors
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
617-430-7576
Media
Cherilyn Cecchini, M.D.
LifeSci Communications
ccecchini@lifescicomms.com
646-876-5196
09.11.2020 Veröffentlichung einer Pressemitteilung, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de