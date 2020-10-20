MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
* Vifor Pharma secures US commercial rights for i.v. Korsuva in non-Fresenius
Medical Care dialysis clinics representing approx. 66% of the market, under
a profit-sharing arrangement with Cara
* Cara will receive a USD 100 million upfront payment and an equity
investment of USD 50 million
* I.v. Korsuva aims to address a significant unmet medical need for a highly
debilitating disease
* NDA submission for i.v. Korsuva expected in Q4, 2020
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:CARA) today announced that
both companies have signed a license agreement for commercialization of Korsuva
(difelikefalin) Injection ('i.v. Korsuva') for the treatment of chronic kidney
disease-associated pruritus (CKD-aP) in the US dialysis market for
non-Fresenius Medical Care clinics under a Cara 60%, Vifor Pharma 40%
profit-sharing arrangement.
'Vifor Pharma has a strong market position and deep expertise in the nephrology
space. This agreement further strengthens our US nephrology presence. We now
have commercialization rights for i.v. Korsuva in the full dialysis segment by
adding all non-FMC dialysis clinics, representing approx. 66% of the US
market,' said Stefan Schulze, CEO of Vifor Pharma Group. Moderate to severe
haemodialysis-associated pruritus is a debilitating condition that impacts up
to 40% of dialysis patients around the world and for which there is currently
no approved treatment in the US or Europe. I.v. Korsuva is an important,
innovative new therapeutic that has the potential to address this significant
unmet need. We remain committed to making i.v. Korsuva available next year to
dialysis patients, who urgently need an effective therapy.'
'With an established fully dedicated nephrology sales force in the US, Vifor
Pharma is an ideal commercialization partner to bring i.v. Korsuva to dialysis
patients across the country,' said Derek Chalmers, Ph.D., D. Sc., President and
Chief Executive Officer of Cara Therapeutics. 'In addition, we believe Vifor
Pharma's existing relationships with US dialysis providers will provide
significant momentum for the launch and adoption of i.v. Korsuva, if approved.
As a result of this agreement, we expect to focus Cara's internal resources on
our clinical programs for oral Korsuva in atopic dermatitis, pre-dialysis CKD
and additional pruritic conditions.'
Under the terms of the agreement, Cara will receive an upfront payment of USD
100 million in cash and an equity investment of USD 50 million. In addition,
Cara will be eligible to receive an additional equity investment upon US
regulatory approval of i.v. Korsuva, as well as milestone payments dependent on
achieving commercial targets, which together could total up to USD 290 million.
Additional information regarding the terms of the agreements between Cara and
Vifor Pharma announced today, will be set forth in a Current Report on Form 8-K
to be filed by Cara with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on 20
October, 2020.
In May 2018, Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma
(VFMCRP) signed an initial agreement that granted the rights to develop and
commercialize i.v. Korsuva for the treatment of chronic kidney
disease-associated pruritus (CKD-aP) in hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis
patients worldwide, excluding the US, Japan and South Korea. At that time, Cara
retained full development and commercialization rights for i.v. Korsuva for the
treatment of CKD-aP in the US except in the dialysis clinics of Fresenius
Medical Care North America (FMCNA), where VFMCRP and Cara were to promote i.v.
Korsuva under a profit-sharing arrangement based on net FMCNA clinic sales
recorded by Cara. Under the agreement, Cara had sole responsibility to promote
i.v. Korsuva in the US in non-Fresenius Medical Care clinics.
Vifor Pharma Group is a global pharmaceuticals company. It aims to become the
global leader in iron deficiency, nephrology and cardio-renal therapies. The
company is a partner of choice for pharmaceuticals and innovative
patient-focused solutions. Vifor Pharma Group strives to help patients around
the world with severe and chronic diseases lead better, healthier lives. The
company develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products for
precision patient care. Vifor Pharma Group holds a leading position in all its
core business activities and consists of the following companies: Vifor Pharma
and Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (a joint company with Fresenius
Medical Care). Vifor Pharma Group is headquartered in Switzerland, and listed
on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange, VIFN, ISIN: CH0364749348). For
more information, please visit viforpharma.com
Cara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on
developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate
pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors, or KORs.
Cara is developing a novel and proprietary class of product candidates, led by
KORSUVA(TM) (difelikefalin), a first-in-class KOR agonist that targets the body's
peripheral nervous system, as well as certain immune cells. In two Phase 3
trials, i.v. KORSUVA has demonstrated statistically significant reductions in
itch intensity and concomitant improvement in quality of life measures in
hemodialysis patients with moderate-to-severe chronic kidney disease-associated
pruritus (CKD-aP). Cara has successfully completed its Phase 2 trial of oral
KORSUVA for the treatment of pruritus in patients with CKD and is currently
conducting Phase 2 trials of oral KORSUVA in atopic dermatitis and primary
biliary cholangitis patients with moderate-to-severe pruritus.
Conference Call
Cara management will host a conference call today at 8:30 am EDT to discuss the
licensing agreement. To participate in the conference call, please dial (855)
445-2816 (domestic) or (484) 756-4300 (international) and refer to conference
ID [1891110]. A live webcast of the call can be accessed under "Events and
Presentations" in the News & Investors section of Cara's website at
www.CaraTherapeutics.com. An archived webcast recording will be available on
the Cara website beginning approximately two hours after the call.
CKD-aP is an intractable systemic itch condition that occurs with high
frequency and intensity in patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing
dialysis. Pruritus has also been reported in patients with stage III-V CKD who
are not on dialysis. Aggregate, longitudinal, multi-country studies estimate
the weighted prevalence of CKD-aP to be approximately 40 percent in patients on
dialysis, with approximately 25 percent of patients reporting severe pruritus.
The majority of dialysis patients (approximately 60-70 percent) report
pruritus, with 30 to 40 percent reporting moderate or severe pruritus.^1,2
Recent data from the ITCH National Registry Study showed that among those with
pruritus, approximately 59 percent experienced symptoms daily or nearly daily
for more than a year. Given its association with CKD/ESRD, most afflicted
patients will continue to have symptoms for months or years, with currently
employed antipruritic treatments, such as antihistamines and corticosteroids,
unable to provide consistent, adequate relief. Moderate-to-severe chronic
pruritus has repeatedly been shown to directly decrease quality of life,
contribute to symptoms that impair quality of life (such as poor sleep
quality), and is associated with depression.^3 CKD-aP is also an independent
predictor of mortality among haemodialysis patients, mainly related to
increased risk of inflammation and infections.
References:
1. Pisoni RL, et al. Pruritus in haemodialysis patients: international results
from the Dialysis Outcomes and Practice Patterns Study (DOPPS). Nephrol Dial
Transplant. 2006; 21:3495-3505.
2. Ramakrishnan K, et al. Clinical characteristics and outcomes of end-stage
renal disease patients with self-reported pruritus symptoms. International
Journal of Nephrology and Renovascular Disease. 2014; 7: 1-12.
3. Mathur VS, et al.
Forward-looking Statements
Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not
historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of these
forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, strategies and
expectations for the future, including statements concerning the potential
commercialization of i.v. KORSUVA by Vifor Pharma, the potential benefits of
Vifor Pharma's marketing i.v. KORSUVA in the United States through arrangement
announced today, the potential of i.v. KORSUVA to address a significant unmet
need, the potential equity investment, milestone and profit-sharing payments
payable to Cara Therapeutics pursuant to the agreement and the expected
timelines for planned regulatory submissions. Because such statements are
subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these
risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those related to the
initiation and conduct of clinical trials, the receipt of data sufficient to
support regulatory submissions and required regulatory approvals of KORSUVA,
and uncertainties regarding the rate and degree of market acceptance of i.v.
KORSUVA, if approved for marketing, as well as those risks and uncertainties
described more fully in Cara's filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission, including the "Risk Factors" section of Cara's Annual Report on
Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, its Quarterly Report on Form
10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and its other documents subsequently
filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. All
forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the
date on which they were made. Cara undertakes no obligation to update such
statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the
date on which they were made.
*The FDA has conditionally accepted KORSUVA(TM) as the trade name for
difelikefalin injection. CR845/difelikefalin is an investigational drug product
and its safety and efficacy have not been fully evaluated by any regulatory
authority.
