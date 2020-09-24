MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
* The study narrowly missed statistical significance on the primary endpoint
* Pre-specified adjustment of COVID-19 impact, the study showed a
statistically significant advantage
* The totality of evidence suggests that Ferinject^(R) is clinically beneficial
in high risk heart failure patients
Vifor Pharma today announced topline data from its AFFIRM-AHF study evaluating
the effect of Ferinject^(R) (intravenous ferric carboxymaltose) on heart failure
hospitalizations and cardiovascular mortality in iron-deficient patients
hospitalized for acute heart failure (AHF), compared to placebo. The trial
narrowly missed statistical significance on its composite primary endpoint of
reducing the risk of total heart failure hospitalizations and cardiovascular
death. A pre-specified sensitivity analysis considering the impact of the
COVID-19 pandemic, revealed a statistically significant difference in favor of
Ferinject^(R) on cardiovascular mortality and hospitalization for heart failure.
The study results will be presented at the American Heart Association (AHA)
congress in November this year.
'This trial makes a significant contribution to the growing body of evidence
showing the importance of detecting and managing iron deficiency in heart
failure', said Prof Piotr Ponikowski, Principle Investigator and Head of the
Department of Heart Diseases, Wroclaw Medical University and Head of the Center
for Heart Diseases at the University Hospital, Wroclaw, Poland. 'The totality
of evidence from the trial suggests that treatment with intravenous ferric
carboxymaltose of patients' hospitalized due to AHF with concomitant iron
deficiency is clinically beneficial. We look forward to presenting the detailed
data to the scientific community.'
'We are delighted with the completion of the AFFIRM-AHF trial and are very
encouraged by the results,' said Dr Klaus Henning Jensen, Chief Medical Officer
Vifor Pharma. 'Iron deficiency is a frequent, yet often unrecognized,
co-morbidity in heart failure, present in approximately 50% of patients.
Ferinject^(R) is the only iron therapy included in the ESC guidelines to improve
clinical symptoms and quality of life in heart failure patients with iron
deficiency.'
AFFIRM-AHF is the first of three ongoing mortality and morbidity trials
including FAIR-HF2 and HEART-FID to understand the full potential of Ferinject^
(R) in prolonging and improving quality of life of those suffering from heart
failure and iron deficiency. AFFIRM-AHF was a randomized, double-blind
placebo-controlled trial with 1,132 patients who had heart failure with reduced
and mid-range ejection fraction (LVEF<50%) and iron deficiency (serum ferritin
<100ng/mL or serum ferritin 100-299 ng/mL with TSAT <20%). Patients were
randomized to receive either Ferinject^(R) or placebo before being discharged
from the hospital following an episode of AHF and followed for 52 weeks.
Ferinject^(R) was generally well tolerated and without unexpected safety
findings.
Hospitalization due to AHF is the leading cause for hospital admissions in
patients above 65 years old. Post-discharge outcomes are still poor with
readmission rates exceeding 30% during the first 6 months post discharge and
1-year mortality above 20%. Iron deficiency is present in the majority of these
patients and unfavorably impacts the outcomes.
Vifor Pharma Group is a global pharmaceuticals company. It aims to become the
global leader in iron deficiency, nephrology and cardio-renal therapies. The
company is the partner of choice for pharmaceuticals and innovative
patient-focused solutions. Vifor Pharma Group strives to help patients around
the world with severe and chronic diseases lead better, healthier lives. The
company develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products for
precision patient care. Vifor Pharma Group holds a leading position in all its
core business activities and consists of the following companies: Vifor Pharma;
Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (a joint company with Fresenius
Medical Care); and OM Pharma. Vifor Pharma Group is headquartered in
Switzerland, and listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange, VIFN,
ISIN: CH0364749348). For more information, please visit www.viforpharma.com
