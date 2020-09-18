MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
* Vifor Pharma to sell 100% of OM Pharma to Optimus Holding Ltd. for a
consideration of MCHF 435
* In addition Vifor Pharma obtains an earn out related to potential future
value gains on 20% of Optimus Holding Ltd. equity which could increase the
total transaction value in excess of MCHF 500
* Closure of the transaction is expected within 30 days
* Divestment strengthens Vifor Pharma's focus on becoming the global leader
in iron deficiency, nephrology and cardio-renal therapies
Vifor Pharma has today announced the successful sale of 100% of the share
capital of OM Pharma, a Vifor Pharma Group company to Optimus Holding Ltd. The
terms of the deal include:
* A purchase consideration of MCHF 435 for 100% of the share capital
* An earn out related to potential future value gains on 20% of Optimus
Holding Ltd. equity to be determined before the end of 2027 upon a trade
sale, IPO or EBITDA multiple
This earn out together with the purchase consideration could result in a total
transaction value exceeding MCHF 500. The deal is expected to close within 30
days.
OM Pharma is a Geneva-based company mainly active in the field of microbial
derived immunotherapeutics and has developed strongly outside the core strategy
of Vifor Pharma over the past few years.
Optimus Holding Ltd. is a Swiss Group, founded by Etienne Jornod together with
long-standing Swiss entrepreneurs and Abdi Ibrahim (28.5%), a Turkey-based
pharmaceutical company operating in 12 countries and exporting to 60 countries
worldwide, as a strategic partner. Optimus Holding is fully committed to the
sustainable growth of OM Pharma and to invest considerably in R&D to become a
global biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients with
respiratory and inflammatory diseases.
Stefan Schulze, CEO of Vifor Pharma Group comments, 'I am very pleased to have
successfully completed the competitive sale process of OM Pharma announced
earlier this year that was overseen by Rothschild & Co. Optimus Holding Ltd.
brings a wealth of expertise and OM Pharma will benefit from the knowledge,
financial investment and operational synergies of the new owners. This sale
strengthens our strategic focus and will enable the company to further invest
into our exciting product pipeline, especially in our core therapeutic area of
nephrology.'
Vifor Pharma Group is a global pharmaceuticals company. It aims to become the
global leader in iron deficiency, nephrology and cardio-renal therapies. The
company is the partner of choice for pharmaceuticals and innovative
patient-focused solutions. Vifor Pharma Group strives to help patients around
the world with severe and chronic diseases lead better, healthier lives. The
company develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products for
precision patient care. Vifor Pharma Group holds a leading position in all its
core business activities and consists of the following companies: Vifor Pharma;
Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (a joint company with Fresenius
Medical Care); and OM Pharma. Vifor Pharma Group is headquartered in
Switzerland, and listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange, VIFN,
ISIN: CH0364749348). For more information, please visit viforpharma.com.
Vifor Pharma Group:
Media Relations
Nathalie Ponnier
Global Head of Corporate Communications
+41 79 957 96 73
media@viforpharma.com
Investor Relations
Julien Vignot
Head of Investor Relations
+41 58 851 66 90
investors@viforpharma.com
Optimus Holding Ltd.:
Beatrix Benz
+41 79 256 77 73
beatrix.benz@benz-advisory.com
