New Smarter Stand-in Processing uses AI to help reduce the number of declined
transactions for consumers when financial institutions experience an outage or
disruption
SAN FRANCISCO
Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) today announced Visa Smarter Stand-in Processing (Smarter
STIP), a new capability that uses real-time artificial intelligence (AI) to
help financial institutions manage transaction authorizations when service
disruptions occur. Using deep learning to analyze past transactions, Smarter
STIP generates informed decisions to approve or decline transactions on behalf
of issuers in the event that their systems go offline. Visa pioneered the use
of AI and neural networks to prevent fraud-Smarter STIP builds on that track
record, and is the first in a suite of new AI-powered innovations coming to
VisaNet, Visa's global processing network.
'Consumers expect instant and uninterrupted access to their funds-failure to
meet that expectation can be costly,' says Jack Forestell, executive vice
president and chief product officer, Visa. 'Stand-in processing has always been
a vital assurance to our clients that when the unexpected occurs, we've got
their back. By adding AI, that capability becomes smarter, stronger, and more
dynamic.'
Addressing the challenge of downtime
Whether it's scheduled maintenance or an unexpected outage, service downtime is
disruptive for financial institutions and their customers. When stand-in
processing is not in place, the potential impacts can be profound: lost revenue
due to failed transactions, poor cardholder experience resulting in call volume
spikes to customer service centers, damage to reputation, and even scrutiny
from regulators.
Visa's new Smarter STIP service builds on Visa's existing STIP capability by
using deep learning to analyze past transactions down to the cardholder level.
Thus the transaction decision that Smarter STIP provides is based on unique
insights derived from the cardholder's past purchasing behavior, rather than
solely on static rules applied across an entire card portfolio. With this added
intelligence, Visa is able to provide a transaction decision on the issuer's
behalf that more closely mirrors the issuer's own decision making process-with
the potential to decrease transaction declines for cardholders by up to 50% in
some cases.^1
Harnessing AI for the Payments Ecosystem
Visa Smarter STIP is one of several new real-time deep learning capabilities
designed to solve long-standing challenges and pain points for buyers, sellers,
and financial institutions.
These enhanced services are made possible by the investments Visa has made to
optimize its core infrastructure. This includes a scalable, high-performing,
GPU-based platform designed to support the rapid deployment of deep learning
capabilities.
'AI is one of the most transformative technologies of our time, giving us the
power to build data-driven products that deliver new levels of insight and
personalization. With one of the largest and richest data sets in the world,
Visa is extremely well positioned to unlock the full potential of AI for our
clients and cardholders, and at massive scale,' says Rajat Taneja, president of
technology at Visa. 'We've made significant investments in our infrastructure,
making it possible to harness this data more deeply across all facets of
VisaNet. Our data, combined with low-latency architecture and our unique
modeling capabilities, make our technology platform among the most powerful for
AI.' EUR‹
Global adoption already underway
Smarter STIP will be available in October 2020 and has generated interest from
a range of financial institutions around the world.
'At UBS, we believe in building a better future for our customers by harnessing
the power of innovation and collaboration-a continuous process that relies on
innovative thinking and transformative technologies and capabilities, developed
both in-house and by our partners,' says Stefan Uebelhart, Head of UBS Card
Center. 'We are very pleased to launch Visa's Smarter STIP service, as this is
an example where the power of collaboration, transformative technologies and
innovation come together to provide an improved experience for our cardholders.
In our quest to build a better future for our customers, we see Visa as a
valued partner and intend to work together in the innovation space.'
'As a leader in interest-free shopping platforms in Australia and New Zealand,
Latitude Financial is constantly exploring new technology and innovation so we
can deliver the best possible service to our customers,' said Latitude's Chief
Commercial Officer, Paul Varro. 'Visa's Smarter STIP service helps us
substantially improve transaction approval rates. This is a great outcome,
cleverly bringing together AI with our historical authorisation learnings, new
datasets, and Visa's experience in transaction processing to provide a rich
customer experience, all the time.'
About Smarter STIP
Visa created the Smarter STIP capability to address a key pain point for
issuers and issuer processors: the suboptimal experience for cardholders during
service disruptions. Visa's novel approach to stand-in processing, recognized
through a US Patent in 2019, improves on the existing STIP capability through
real-time evaluation of cardholder-level features. The model relies on:
* Multiple recurrent neural network layers with millions of parameters.
* Billions of historical records to train the model, resulting in an average
95% accuracy in emulating an issuer's likely decision in Visa's sample
tests^2.
* Continuous learning from real time transaction and outage data, allowing
the service to adapt and improve as an Issuers' behavior changes over
time EUR‹.
Visa Smarter STIP does not require any technical change for clients to
participate. Issuers connected to Visa DPS will be enabled for Smarter STIP
when the service launches globally in October 2020.
About Visa Inc.
Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world's leader in digital payments. Our mission is
to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment
network - enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our
advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable
payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000
transaction messages a second. The company's relentless focus on innovation is
a catalyst for the rapid growth of digital commerce on any device for everyone,
everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our
brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce.
For more information, visit About Visa, visa.com/blog and @VisaNews.
^1 Based on Visa internal analysis comparing existing and Smarter STIP approval
rates of all transactions in Q1 CY2020 for a single US Issuer.
^2 This number was measured by Visa's internal simulation of the Smarter STIP
model offline on transactions for all Visa BINs globally in Q4 2019. On
average, the Smarter STIP model made the same approve/decline decision as the
issuers 95% of the time, for transactions across all regions.
