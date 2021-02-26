MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
Expansion of services allows German viewers to enjoy WDR's TV programming in HD
quality
The leading German public broadcaster Westdeutscher Rundfunk (WDR), regional
member of the ARD broadcasting group operating in North Rhine-Westphalia, has
expanded its partnership with SES to secure an additional transponder for High
Definition (HD) programming on ASTRA 19.2 degrees East orbital position in a
multi-year contract.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://
www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210225006378/en/
WDR expands HD capacity with SES on ASTRA 19.2 degrees East (Photo: Business
Wire)
Starting 3 March 2021, viewers in the region will be able to receive WDR's
entire programming in HD quality, including the popular "WDR Lokalzeit", a
regionally focused program produced by WDR's numerous local studios. Viewers
who do not own an HD-capable television set will continue to receive WDR's
programming in SD format until termination of SD transmitting.
'Delivering reliable and high-quality free-to-air regional TV news and
entertainment content is of upmost importance to WDR. Through our satellites at
19.2 degrees East and their ability to reach millions of households, we are
able to fulfil the need of WDR and will continue to work together on future
developments,' said Christoph Mühleib, Managing Director of ASTRA Deutschland
GmbH.
About SES
SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by
distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless
connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity
solutions, SES operates the world's only multi-orbit constellation of
satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance,
including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system.
By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to
deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the
air, and is a trusted partner to the world's leading telecommunications
companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud
service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners.
SES's video network carries over 8,200 channels and has an unparalleled reach
of 367 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear
and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock
exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home
/20210225006378/en/
Kontakt:
Suzanne Ong
External Communications
Tel. +352 710 725 500
suzanne.ong@ses.com
