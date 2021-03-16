MITTEILUNG UEBERMITTELT VON BUSINESS WIRE. FUER DEN INHALT IST ALLEIN
DAS BERICHTENDE UNTERNEHMEN VERANTWORTLICH.
Recognized for outstanding financial technology enabling financial institutions
with seamless cross-border, cross-currency money movement
DENVER --(BUSINESS WIRE)--16.03.2021--
The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), a global leader in cross-border,
cross-currency money movement and payments, today was named winner of the
'Consumer Payments Innovation Award' in the fifth annual FinTech Breakthrough
Awards for 2021. The company's innovative cross-border money transfer solution
was awarded for its 'plug and play' technology used by a growing number of
financial institutions to offer seamless, convenient, reliable, and fast
international money transfer capabilities for their customers, connecting them
to more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies.
Western Union's White Label Digital Partner technology solution enables FIs to
use their existing branded customer technological interface to provide
international money transfer services. FI's customers can fund the transfers
drawing from their linked bank accounts, wallets, or cards and choose to pay
their receivers through the world's widest-reaching networks, operated by
Western Union, accessing billions of bank accounts, millions of digital
wallets, and cards, and over half a million retail locations.
The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to
recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders, and visionaries worldwide in various
categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments,
Investments, RegTech, InsurTech, and many more. The 2021 FinTech Breakthrough
Award program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from across the world.
'Western Union continues to deliver stellar customer experiences for consumers
and businesses, moving money around the world every day, simplifying
international money transfer complexities, including compliance, regulatory
control, and settlement in over 130 currencies. Western Union has taken decades
of innovation in serving its own branded customers and is now offering this
functionality in a breakthrough white-label arrangement, driving even more
cross-border connections for the wider financial sector,' said James Johnson,
Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough.
FinTech Breakthrough Awards perform the most in-depth evaluation of the sector
to recognize the creativity, hard work, and success of innovative FinTech
companies, technologies, and products worldwide.
'We are thrilled with the 2021 FinTech Breakthrough Award win and are honored
with the recognition for our innovative cross-border money movement 'plug and
play' capability, offered white label or branded as a part of our Digital
Partner technology solution,' said Western Union President of Global Network,
Jean Claude Farah.
Farah continued, 'FI customers can initiate transactions from their bank
website or mobile app and send directly to beneficiaries' bank accounts, mobile
wallets, cards, or for in-person cash pickup throughout Western Union's leading
global financial network bridging more than 200 countries and territories and
over 130 currencies. With our Western Union Digital Partner technology
solution, FIs can count on us to handle the cross-border payout of transactions
seamlessly, in minutes, at scale, and in compliance with national and
international regulations.'
The opening of Western Union's cross-border platform and global financial
network to third parties marks a strategic step to evolve Western Union to a
diversified payments company, accessing adjacent cross-border money movement
segments, and adding incremental customers.
FIs and the customers they serve no longer need to be confined to expensive,
unpredictable, traditional cross-border payment channels. Western Union's
solution keeps the customer experience firmly in the hands of the FI - from the
user interface to branding to pricing - while Western Union takes care of the
complexities of the cross-border payout to the beneficiary. Additionally,
Western Union's robust compliance and risk ecosystem supports partners with
sanctions and interdiction screening, and real-time risk assessment to detect
and prevent fraud while also meeting local regulatory requirements for payouts.
About Western Union
The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border,
cross-currency money movement and payments. Western Union's platform provides
seamless cross-border flows, and its leading global financial network bridges
more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies. We connect
businesses, financial institutions, governments, and consumers through one of
the world's widest-reaching networks, accessing billions of bank accounts,
millions of digital wallets and cards, and over half a million retail
locations. Western Union connects the world to bring boundless possibilities
within reach. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.
About FinTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition
platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech
Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial
Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough
Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and
products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management,
Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech, and more. For more
information, visit FinTechBreakthrough.com.
WU-G
[CT]
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home
/20210316005405/en/
Kontakt:
Media Contact
Rachel Rogala, Western Union
Rachel.rogala@wu.com
+1 303-808-2674
16.03.2021 Veröffentlichung einer Pressemitteilung, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de