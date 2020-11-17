UNTERNEHMENSNEWS
18:29 | 17.11.2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Netfonds AG: Netfonds Gruppe erwirbt Mehrheitsanteil von 60% an GSR Maklerverbund GmbH

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Netfonds AG / Schlagwort(e): Beteiligung/Unternehmensbeteiligung
Netfonds AG: Netfonds Gruppe erwirbt Mehrheitsanteil von 60% an GSR Maklerverbund GmbH

17.11.2020 / 18:29 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.


Hamburg, 17.11.2020

Ein Unternehmen der Netfonds Gruppe, Hamburg hat mit heutigem Datum den notariellen Kaufvertrag zum Mehrheitserwerb der GSR Maklerverbund GmbH, Dachau geschlossen.

Der GSR Maklerverbund ist ein im Jahre 1987 gegründeter Versicherungsmaklerverbund. 

Verkäuferin der GSR Maklerverbund GmbH mit Sitz in Dachau ist eine in Bayern ansässige Beteiligungsholding, welche die Anteile vor geraumer Zeit von den Altgesellschaftern übernommen hatte.

Das Closing der Transaktion ist bis zum Ende des Jahres 2020 angestrebt.

Über die Höhe des Kaufpreises haben beide Seiten Stillschweigen vereinbart.

 

Mitteilende Person: Peer Reichelt, Vorstand

Kontakt: preichelt@netfonds.de

Tel.: +49 40 8 222 67 0

Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Netfonds AG
Heidenkampsweg 73
20097 Hamburg
Deutschland
Telefon: +49 40 822267 0
E-Mail: info@netfonds.de
Internet: www.netfonds.de
ISIN: DE000A1MME74
WKN: A1MME7
Börsen: Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, München (m:access)
