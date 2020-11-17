18:29 | 17.11.2020

DGAP-Adhoc: Netfonds AG: Netfonds Gruppe erwirbt Mehrheitsanteil von 60% an GSR Maklerverbund GmbH

Netfonds AG: Netfonds Gruppe erwirbt Mehrheitsanteil von 60% an GSR Maklerverbund GmbH



17.11.2020 / 18:29 CET/CEST

Hamburg, 17.11.2020 Ein Unternehmen der Netfonds Gruppe, Hamburg hat mit heutigem Datum den notariellen Kaufvertrag zum Mehrheitserwerb der GSR Maklerverbund GmbH, Dachau geschlossen. Der GSR Maklerverbund ist ein im Jahre 1987 gegründeter Versicherungsmaklerverbund. Verkäuferin der GSR Maklerverbund GmbH mit Sitz in Dachau ist eine in Bayern ansässige Beteiligungsholding, welche die Anteile vor geraumer Zeit von den Altgesellschaftern übernommen hatte. Das Closing der Transaktion ist bis zum Ende des Jahres 2020 angestrebt. Über die Höhe des Kaufpreises haben beide Seiten Stillschweigen vereinbart. Mitteilende Person: Peer Reichelt, Vorstand Kontakt: preichelt@netfonds.de Tel.: +49 40 8 222 67 0 17.11.2020 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Unternehmen: Netfonds AG
Heidenkampsweg 73
20097 Hamburg
Deutschland
Telefon: +49 40 822267 0
E-Mail: info@netfonds.de
Internet: www.netfonds.de
ISIN: DE000A1MME74
WKN: A1MME7

