|
UNTERNEHMENSNEWS
|
18:29 | 17.11.2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Netfonds AG: Netfonds Gruppe erwirbt Mehrheitsanteil von 60% an GSR Maklerverbund GmbH
1148873 17.11.2020 CET/CEST
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer