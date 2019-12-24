UNTERNEHMENSNEWS
10:55 | 24.12.2019
DGAP-PVR: ADO Properties S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: ADO Properties S.A.
ADO Properties S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

24.12.2019 / 10:55
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.


ANNEXE A: Standard form for notification of major holdings

Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities (referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency Regulation')
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the CSSF)i
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

ADO Properties S.A.
LEI: 391200OYYFJ3DWAMEC69
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

X  An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv:
Name:
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.		 City and country of registered office (if applicable): Corporation Trust Centre, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington DE 19801, USA
   
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: Goldman Sachs International
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 18/12/2019
6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)		 Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.67% 1.91% 6.58% 44,194,607
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 6.06% 0.20% 6.26%  
 
7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 8 of the
Transparency Law)		 Indirect
(Art 9 of the
Transparency Law)		 Direct
(Art 8 of the
Transparency Law)		 Indirect
(Art 9 of the Transparency
Law)
LU1250154413   2,064,438   4.67%
         
         
SUBTOTAL A
(Direct & Indirect)		 2,064,438 4.67%
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted. % of
voting
rights
Securities Lending Open   804,826 1.82%
         
         
   
SUBTOTAL B.1		 804,826 1.82%
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law
Type of financial instrument

 		 Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Physical or cash settlementxii Number of voting rights % of
voting
rights
CFD 13/12/2029   Cash 19,626 0.04%
CFD 03/11/2022   Cash 5,768 0.01%
CFD 24/09/2029   Cash 3,928 0.01%
CFD 06/07/2022   Cash 3,022 0.01%
CFD 27/02/2023   Cash 1,909 0.004%
Swap 27/02/2023   Cash 1,775 0.004%
CFD 27/02/2023   Cash 1,162 0.003%
CFD 20/12/2029   Cash 724 0.002%
Swap 30/09/2020   Cash 700 0.002%
CFD 10/12/2025   Cash 337 0.001%
CFD 20/12/2029   Cash 300 0.001%
Swap 16/04/2020   Cash 281 0.001%
CFD 28/03/2029   Cash 203 0.0005%
CFD 28/11/2029   Cash 102 0.0002%
 
SUBTOTAL B.2		 39,837 0.09%
           
   
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
(please tick the applicable box)

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii

X    Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please provide a separate organisational chart in case of a complex structure):
N Namexv % of voting rights held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable
threshold		 % of voting rights through financial instruments held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable
threshold		 Total of both Directly controlled by (use number(s) from 1st column)  
1 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.          
2 Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.       1  
3 Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited       2  
4 Goldman Sachs International     5.66% 3  
                                     
1 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.          
2 GSAM Holdings LLC       1  
3 Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.       2  
             
1 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.          
2 Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC       1  
             
 
9. In case of proxy voting:
The proxy holder named       will cease to hold       % and       number of voting rights as of       .
 
10. Additional informationxvi: Please note, total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 2 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error.
 
 
Done at London On 20/12/2019
 

     

 


24.12.2019 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: ADO Properties S.A.
1B Heienhaff
1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.ado.properties

 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

943097  24.12.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=943097&application_name=news&site_id=financial_de


