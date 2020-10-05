|
DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Befesa S.A.
Befesa S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
05.10.2020 / 17:08
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
/
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) and Art. 11 (6) of the Transparency Law dated
11 January 2008 of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (the Transparency Law) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Befesa S.A.
5 October 2020
|1. Details of the Issuer:
Befesa S.A.
46, Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte L-1330 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
|2. Reason for the notification:
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:
Norges Bank, Oslo, Norway
|4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):
|5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
2 October 2020
|6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation (Art. 8 and 9 of the Transparency Law):
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
|Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
|Total number of voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was
crossed or reached
|5.03%
|0.01%
|5.04%
|34,066,705
|Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
|4.97%
|0.09%
|5.06%
|
|7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible)
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Direct
(Art 8 of the Transparency Law)
|Indirect
(Art 9 of the Transparency Law)
|Direct
(Art 8 of the Transparency Law)
|Indirect
(Art 9 of the Transparency Law)
|ISIN LU1704650164
|1,715,054
|
|5.03%
|
|SUBTOTAL A
(Direct & Indirect)
|1,715,054
|5.03%
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/
Conversion Period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
|% of voting rights
|Equity: Lent Securities
|
|At any time
|3,857
|0.01%
|
|
|Subtotal B 1
|3,857
|0.01%
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/
Conversion Period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Subtotal B 2
|
|
Company information
Company: Befesa S.A.
46, Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte
L-1330 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
LEI: 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61
ISIN: LU1704650164
Contact: Rafael Pérez
Email: irbefesa@befesa.com
Internet: www.befesa.com
