UNTERNEHMENSNEWS
17:08 | 05.10.2020
DGAP-PVR: Befesa S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Befesa S.A.
Befesa S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

05.10.2020 / 17:08
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

/

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) and Art. 11 (6) of the Transparency Law dated
11 January 2008 of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (the Transparency Law) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Befesa S.A.

5 October 2020

1. Details of the Issuer:


Befesa S.A.

46, Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte L-1330 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
2. Reason for the notification:

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:

Norges Bank, Oslo, Norway
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:


2 October 2020
6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation (Art. 8 and 9 of the Transparency Law):
  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)		 Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was
crossed or reached		 5.03% 0.01% 5.04% 34,066,705
Position of previous notification (if

applicable)		 4.97% 0.09% 5.06%  
 

 

7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 8 of the Transparency Law)		 Indirect
(Art 9 of the Transparency Law)		 Direct

(Art 8 of the Transparency Law)		 Indirect
(Art 9 of the Transparency Law)
ISIN LU1704650164 1,715,054   5.03%  
SUBTOTAL A
(Direct & Indirect)		 1,715,054 5.03%
 
Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/
Conversion Period		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Equity: Lent Securities   At any time 3,857 0.01%
    Subtotal B 1 3,857 0.01%
 
Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/
Conversion Period		 Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
           
      Subtotal B 2    
 

Company information

Company: Befesa S.A.
46, Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte
L-1330 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

LEI: 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61
ISIN: LU1704650164

Contact: Rafael Pérez
Email: irbefesa@befesa.com

Internet: www.befesa.com


05.10.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Befesa S.A.
46 Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte
1330 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.befesa.com

 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

1138985  05.10.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1138985&application_name=news&site_id=financial_de


NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

17:19 Uhr | 05.10.2020
ROUNDUP 2/Fast neun Monate nach ...

17:16 Uhr | 05.10.2020
ROUNDUP: Einschränkungen für ...

17:15 Uhr | 05.10.2020
Erste Gesundheits-Apps auf ...

17:05 Uhr | 05.10.2020
dpa-AFX Überblick: KONJUNKTUR vom ...

17:04 Uhr | 05.10.2020
Devisen: Eurokurs steigt bis auf ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer