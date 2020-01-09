UNTERNEHMENSNEWS
15:33 | 09.01.2020
DGAP-PVR: DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

09.01.2020 / 15:33
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Stimmrechtsmitteilung

1. Angaben zum Emittenten
Name: DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Straße, Hausnr.: Gildemeisterstraße 60
PLZ: 33689
Ort: Bielefeld
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900HXE4EQIHJY8518

2. Grund der Mitteilung
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
X Sonstiger Grund:
Freiwillige Unternehmensmitteilung mit Schwellenberührung eines Tochterunternehmens aufgrund interner Umstrukturierungen.

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen
Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Paul E. Singer
Geburtsdatum: 22.08.1944

4. Namen der Aktionäre
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.
Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:
01.01.2020

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile
  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 9,55 % 0,00 % 9,55 % 78817994
letzte Mitteilung 9,53 % 0,00 % 9,53 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen
a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE0005878003 0 7.526.196 0,00 % 9,55 %
Summe 7.526.196 9,55 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG
Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
%
    Summe %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
%
      Summe %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen
  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:

Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott International Advisors GP LLC % % %
Elliott International Special GP, LLC % % %
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott International, L.P. % % %
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % %
Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % %
Cornwall Verwaltungs GmbH % % %
Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG 4,95 % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott International Advisors GP LLC % % %
Elliott International Special GP, LLC % % %
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott International, L.P. % % %
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % %
Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % %
Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG 4,95 % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott International Advisors GP LLC % % %
Elliott International Special GP, LLC % % %
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott International, L.P. % % %
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % %
Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % %
Cornwall Verwaltungs GmbH % % %
Cornwall 2 GmbH & Co. KG % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott International Advisors Inc. % % %
Elliott International Special GP, LLC % % %
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott International, L.P. % % %
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % %
Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % %
Cornwall 2 GmbH & Co. KG % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott International Capital Advisors Inc. % % %
Elliott International Special GP, LLC % % %
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott International, L.P. % % %
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % %
Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % %
Cornwall Verwaltungs GmbH % % %
Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG 4,95 % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott International Capital Advisors Inc. % % %
Elliott International Special GP, LLC % % %
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott International, L.P. % % %
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % %
Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % %
Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG 4,95 % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott International Capital Advisors Inc. % % %
Elliott International Special GP, LLC % % %
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott International, L.P. % % %
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % %
Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % %
Cornwall Verwaltungs GmbH % % %
Cornwall 2 GmbH & Co. KG % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott International Capital Advisors Inc. % % %
Elliott International Special GP, LLC % % %
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott International, L.P. % % %
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % %
Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % %
Cornwall 2 GmbH & Co. KG % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Special GP LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, Inc. % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, Inc. % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, Inc. % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, Inc. % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset Management LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset Management LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset Management LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset Management LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, Inc. % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, Inc. % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset Management LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset Management LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Investment Management GP LLC % % %
Elliott Investment Management L.P. 9,55 % % 9,55 %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:
Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:
 

Datum
06.01.2020


09.01.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Gildemeisterstraße 60
33689 Bielefeld
Deutschland
Internet: www.dmgmori.com

 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

950325  09.01.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=950325&application_name=news&site_id=financial_de


