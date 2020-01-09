15:33 | 09.01.2020

DGAP-PVR: DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



09.01.2020 / 15:33

Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten Name: DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT Straße, Hausnr.: Gildemeisterstraße 60 PLZ: 33689 Ort: Bielefeld

Deutschland Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900HXE4EQIHJY8518

2. Grund der Mitteilung Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte X Sonstiger Grund:

Freiwillige Unternehmensmitteilung mit Schwellenberührung eines Tochterunternehmens aufgrund interner Umstrukturierungen.

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Paul E. Singer

Geburtsdatum: 22.08.1944

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG



5. Datum der Schwellenberührung: 01.01.2020

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.) Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.) Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.) Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG neu 9,55 % 0,00 % 9,55 % 78817994 letzte Mitteilung 9,53 % 0,00 % 9,53 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN absolut in % direkt

(§ 33 WpHG) zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG) direkt

(§ 33 WpHG) zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG) DE0005878003 0 7.526.196 0,00 % 9,55 % Summe 7.526.196 9,55 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in % % Summe %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in % % Summe %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen

Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden. X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:

Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott International Advisors GP LLC % % % Elliott International Special GP, LLC % % % Hambledon, Inc. % % % Elliott International, L.P. % % % Maidenhead LLC % % % Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % % Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % % Cornwall Verwaltungs GmbH % % % Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG 4,95 % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott International Advisors GP LLC % % % Elliott International Special GP, LLC % % % Hambledon, Inc. % % % Elliott International, L.P. % % % Maidenhead LLC % % % Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % % Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % % Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG 4,95 % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott International Advisors GP LLC % % % Elliott International Special GP, LLC % % % Hambledon, Inc. % % % Elliott International, L.P. % % % Maidenhead LLC % % % Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % % Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % % Cornwall Verwaltungs GmbH % % % Cornwall 2 GmbH & Co. KG % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott International Advisors Inc. % % % Elliott International Special GP, LLC % % % Hambledon, Inc. % % % Elliott International, L.P. % % % Maidenhead LLC % % % Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % % Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % % Cornwall 2 GmbH & Co. KG % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott International Capital Advisors Inc. % % % Elliott International Special GP, LLC % % % Hambledon, Inc. % % % Elliott International, L.P. % % % Maidenhead LLC % % % Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % % Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % % Cornwall Verwaltungs GmbH % % % Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG 4,95 % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott International Capital Advisors Inc. % % % Elliott International Special GP, LLC % % % Hambledon, Inc. % % % Elliott International, L.P. % % % Maidenhead LLC % % % Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % % Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % % Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG 4,95 % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott International Capital Advisors Inc. % % % Elliott International Special GP, LLC % % % Hambledon, Inc. % % % Elliott International, L.P. % % % Maidenhead LLC % % % Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % % Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % % Cornwall Verwaltungs GmbH % % % Cornwall 2 GmbH & Co. KG % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott International Capital Advisors Inc. % % % Elliott International Special GP, LLC % % % Hambledon, Inc. % % % Elliott International, L.P. % % % Maidenhead LLC % % % Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % % Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % % Cornwall 2 GmbH & Co. KG % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Special GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Special GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Special GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Special GP LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, Inc. % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Special GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, Inc. % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Special GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, Inc. % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, Inc. % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset Management LLC % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Special GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset Management LLC % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Special GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Liverpool Associates Ltd. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset Management LLC % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset Management LLC % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Warrington LLC % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Special GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Warrington LLC % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, Inc. % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Special GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Warrington LLC % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, Inc. % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Warrington LLC % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Special GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Warrington LLC % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Warrington LLC % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset Management LLC % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Special GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Warrington LLC % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset Management LLC % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Warrington LLC % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Investment Management GP LLC % % % Elliott Investment Management L.P. 9,55 % % 9,55 %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)



Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile % % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:



Datum

06.01.2020

Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT Gildemeisterstraße 60 33689 Bielefeld Deutschland Internet: www.dmgmori.com

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service 950325 09.01.2020