



Beteiligungsmeldung gem §§ 130 bis 134 BörseG 2018



Los Angeles, CA USA, 21.12.2020

Überblick

Meldung erfolgt nach Fristablauf

Achtung: Gem § 137 BörseG 2018 ist das Ruhen der Stimmrechte zu beachten, wenn eine Person gegen die Beteiligungsmeldepflicht verstößt.

1. Emittent: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft

2. Grund der Mitteilung: Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien (Stimmrechten)

3. Meldepflichtige Person

Name: The Capital Group Companies, Inc.

Sitz: Los Angeles, CA

Staat: United States

4. Namen der Aktionäre: SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc.

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung: 18.12.2020



6. Gesamtposition der meldepflichtigen Person

Prozentanteile der Stimmrechte, die zu Aktien gehören (7.A) Prozentanteile der Stimmrechte, die die Finanz-/sonstigen Instrumente repräsentieren (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Summe von

7.A + 7.B in %

Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte des Emittenten Situation am

Tag der Schwellenberührung 3,83 % 0,28 % 4,11 % 9 744 000 Situation in der vorherigen Meldung (sofern anwendbar) 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %



Details

7. Details über die gehaltenen Instrumente am Tag der Berührung der Schwelle:

A: Stimmrechte, die zu Aktien gehören

ISIN der Aktien Anzahl der Stimmrechte Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte Direkt

(§ 130 BörseG 2018) Indirekt

(§ 133 BörseG 2018) Direkt

(§ 130 BörseG 2018) Indirekt

(§ 133 BörseG

2018) AT0000818802 0 373 161 0,00 % 3,83 % Subsumme A 373 161 3,83 %

B 1: Finanzinstrumente / sonstige Instrumente gem § 131 Abs 1 Z 1 BörseG 2018

Art des Instruments

Verfalldatum

Ausübungsfrist Anzahl der Stimmrechte die erworben werden können

Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte Subsumme B.1

B 2: Finanzinstrumente / sonstige Instrumente gem § 131 Abs 1 Z 2 BörseG 2018 Art des Instruments Verfalldatum Ausübungsfrist Physisches oder Cash Settlement Anzahl der Stimmrechte Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte Rights to recall lent shares of Common Stock N/A N/A Physisch 27 482 0,28 % Subsumme B.2 27 482 0,28 %

8. Information in Bezug auf die meldepflichtige Person:

Die meldepflichtige Person (Punkt 3) wird nicht von einer natürlichen/juristischen Person kontrolliert und kontrolliert auch keine andere Person, die direkt oder indirekt Instrumente am Emittenten hält.

Volle Kette der kontrollierten Unternehmen, über die die Stimmrechte und/oder Finanz-/sonstigen Instrumente gehalten werden, beginnend mit der obersten kontrollierenden natürlichen oder juristischen Person:

Ziffer Name Direkt kontrolliert durch Ziffer Direkt gehaltene Stimmrechte in Aktien (%) Direkt gehaltene Finanz-/sonstige Instrumente (%) Total von beiden (%) 1 The Capital Group Companies, Inc. 2 Capital Research and Management Company 1

9. Im Falle von Stimmrechtsvollmacht

Datum der Hauptversammlung: -

Stimmrechtsanteil nach der Hauptversammlung: - entspricht - Stimmrechten

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

The Capital Group Companies, Inc. (¿CGC¿) is the parent company of Capital Research

and Management Company (¿CRMC¿) and Capital Bank & Trust Company (¿CB&T¿).

CRMC is a U.S.-based investment management company that serves as investment

manager to the American Funds family of mutual funds, other pooled investment vehicles,

as well as individual and institutional clients. CRMC and its investment manager affiliates

manage equity assets for various investment companies through three divisions, Capital

Research Global Investors, Capital International Investors and Capital World Investors.

CRMC is the parent company of Capital Group International, Inc. (¿CGII¿), which in turn

is the parent company of four investment management companies (¿CGII management

companies¿): Capital International, Inc., Capital International Limited, Capital International

Sàrl and Capital International K.K. CGII management companies and CB&T primarily

serve as investment managers to institutional and high net worth clients. CB&T is a U.S.-

based investment management company that is a registered investment adviser and an

affiliated federally chartered bank.

Neither CGC nor any of its affiliates own shares of the Issuer for its own account. Rather,

the shares reported on this Notification are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment management companies

described above.

SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc. is a mutual fund registered in the United States under the

Investment Company Act of 1940. SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc. is the legal owner of

shares in DO & CO AG.

As of 18 December 2020, SCWF held 400,643 shares (4,11%). SCWF is the direct owner

of the shares disclosed as of 21 December 2020. As investment adviser to SCWF shares

managed by CRMC (and disclosed by CGC as the parent company of CRMC) as of 21

December 2020 were 400,643 shares (4,11%).

Los Angeles, CA USA am 21.12.2020