UNTERNEHMENSNEWS
9:50 | 17.03.2021
DGAP-PVR: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft
DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

17.03.2021 / 09:50
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Beteiligungsmeldung gem §§ 130 bis 134 BörseG 2018

Los Angeles, 16.3.2021

Überblick
Meldung erfolgt nach Fristablauf
Achtung: Gem § 137 BörseG 2018 ist das Ruhen der Stimmrechte zu beachten, wenn eine Person gegen die Beteiligungsmeldepflicht verstößt.

1. Emittent: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft
2. Grund der Mitteilung: Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien (Stimmrechten)
Erwerb/Veräußerung von Finanz- oder sonstigen Instrumenten
3. Meldepflichtige Person
Name: The Capital Group Companies, Inc.
Sitz: Los Angeles
Staat: USA
4. Namen der Aktionäre: SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc.
5. Datum der Schwellenberührung: 15.3.2021

6. Gesamtposition der meldepflichtigen Person

  Prozentanteile der Stimmrechte, die zu Aktien gehören (7.A) Prozentanteile der Stimmrechte, die die Finanz-/sonstigen Instrumente repräsentieren (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)

Summe von
7.A + 7.B in %
Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte des Emittenten
Situation am
Tag der Schwellenberührung		 2,63 % 3,22 % 5,85 % 9 744 000
Situation in der vorherigen Meldung (sofern anwendbar) 4,16 % 1,53 % 5,69 %  
 


Details
7. Details über die gehaltenen Instrumente am Tag der Berührung der Schwelle:

A: Stimmrechte, die zu Aktien gehören

ISIN der Aktien		 Anzahl der Stimmrechte Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte
Direkt
(§ 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirekt
(§ 133 BörseG 2018)		 Direkt
(§ 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirekt
(§ 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000818802   255 989   2,63 %
Subsumme A 255 989 2,63 %
 
B 1: Finanzinstrumente / sonstige Instrumente gem § 131 Abs 1 Z 1 BörseG 2018

Art des Instruments
Verfalldatum
Ausübungsfrist		 Anzahl der Stimmrechte die erworben werden können
Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte
         
    Subsumme B.1    
 
B 2: Finanzinstrumente / sonstige Instrumente gem § 131 Abs 1 Z 2 BörseG 2018
Art des Instruments Verfalldatum Ausübungsfrist Physisches oder Cash Settlement Anzahl der Stimmrechte Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte
Rights to recall lent shares of Common Stock N/A N/A Physisch 313 780 3,22 %
      Subsumme B.2 313 780 3,22 %
 


8. Information in Bezug auf die meldepflichtige Person:
Die meldepflichtige Person (Punkt 3) wird nicht von einer natürlichen/juristischen Person kontrolliert und kontrolliert auch keine andere Person, die direkt oder indirekt Instrumente am Emittenten hält.
Volle Kette der kontrollierten Unternehmen, über die die Stimmrechte und/oder Finanz-/sonstigen Instrumente gehalten werden, beginnend mit der obersten kontrollierenden natürlichen oder juristischen Person:

Ziffer Name Direkt kontrolliert durch Ziffer Direkt gehaltene Stimmrechte in Aktien (%) Direkt gehaltene Finanz-/sonstige Instrumente (%) Total von beiden (%)
1 The Capital Group Companies, Inc.        
2 Capital Research and Management Company 1 2,63 % 3,22 % 5,85 %
           
 

9. Im Falle von Stimmrechtsvollmacht
Datum der Hauptversammlung: -
Stimmrechtsanteil nach der Hauptversammlung: - entspricht - Stimmrechten

10. Sonstige Kommentare:
The Capital Group Companies, Inc. (¿CGC¿) is the parent company of Capital Research and Management Company (¿CRMC¿) and Capital Bank & Trust Company (¿CB&T¿). CRMC is a U.S.-based investment management company that serves as investment manager to the American Funds family of mutual funds, other pooled investment vehicles, as well as individual and institutional clients. CRMC and its investment manager affiliates manage equity assets for various investment companies through three divisions, Capital Research Global Investors, Capital International Investors and Capital World Investors. CRMC is the parent company of Capital Group International, Inc. (¿CGII¿), which in turn is the parent company of four investment management companies (¿CGII management companies¿): Capital International, Inc., Capital International Limited, Capital International Sàrl and Capital International K.K. CGII management companies and CB&T primarily serve as investment managers to institutional and high net worth clients. CB&T is a U.S.-based investment management company that is a registered investment adviser and an affiliated federally chartered bank.

Neither CGC nor any of its affiliates own shares of the Issuer for its own account. Rather, the shares reported on this Notification are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment management companies described above.

SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc. is a mutual fund registered in the United States under the Investment Company Act of 1940. SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc. is the legal owner of shares in DO & CO AG.

SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc. has granted proxy voting authority to CRMC, its investment adviser.

Los Angeles am 16.3.2021


17.03.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft
Stephansplatz 12
1010 Wien
Österreich
Internet: www.doco.com

 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

1176250  17.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1176250&application_name=news&site_id=financial_de


