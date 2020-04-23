EQMC Europe Development Capital Fund Plc, Dublin, Irland, hat der Leifheit AG mit Schreiben vom 21 April 2020, eingegangen am 22. April 2020, folgende Mitteilung nach § 43 Abs. 1 WpHG übermittelt:

'Dear Sir or Madam,

By voting rights notification dated 15 April 2020, EQMC Europe Development Capital Fund Plc ('EQMC SICAV'), notified that on 9 April 2020 EQMC SICAV exceeded the threshold of 10% of the voting rights in Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft ('Leifheit') in accordance with sections 33, 34 WpHG. EQMC SICAV is hereby represented by Alantra EQMC Asset Management SGIIC, S.A. acting as its investment manager.

In this context we inform pursuant to section 43 paragraph 1 sentence 3 WpHG as follows:

The acquisition of the voting rights in Leifheit serves to generate trading profits. Depending on the stock market price and the general economic situation of Leifheit, EQMC SICAV might acquire further voting rights within the next twelve months. It is intended, by expressing opinions and/or deliberations, to exert influence on the appointment or removal of members of the administrative, managing and supervisory bodies of Leifheit. Depending on the success of the ongoing management strategy, market conditions and available transaction opportunities, EQMC SICAV would evaluate proposing to the relevant bodies of Leifheit introducing relevant changes to the capital structure or the dividend policy.

The acquisition of the shareholding of approximately 10.44% of the voting rights in Leifheit by EQMC SICAV, which led to the aforementioned voting rights notification threshold being exceeded, was financed by its own the equity.'



