UNTERNEHMENSNEWS
12:45 | 11.03.2020
DGAP-PVR: SAP SE: Veröffentlichung über Erwerb oder Veräußerung eigener Aktien nach § 40 Abs. 1 Satz 2 WpHG

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: SAP SE
SAP SE: Veröffentlichung über Erwerb oder Veräußerung eigener Aktien nach § 40 Abs. 1 Satz 2 WpHG

11.03.2020 / 12:45
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Veröffentlichung über Erwerb oder Veräußerung eigener Aktien

1. Angaben zum Emittenten
SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Deutschland

2. Namen der Tochterunternehmen oder Dritte/n
mit 3% oder mehr Aktien, wenn abweichend von 1.
 

3. Datum der Schwellenberührung
10.03.2020 

4. Aktienanteil
  Aktienanteil in % Gesamtanzahl Stimmrechte des Emittenten
Neu 3,067 % 1.228.504.232
Letzte Veröffentlichung 2,98 % /

5. Einzelheiten
absolut in %
direkt indirekt (über Tochter
oder Dritten, § 71d
Abs. 1 AktG)		 direkt indirekt (über Tochter
oder Dritten, § 71d
Abs. 1 AktG)
37.680.087 3,067 % %


Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Deutschland
Internet: www.sap.com

 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

994441  11.03.2020 

