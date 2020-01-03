20:00 | 03.01.2020

DGAP-PVR: Wirecard AG: Korrektur einer Veröffentlichung vom 02.01.2020 gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Wirecard AG

Wirecard AG: Korrektur einer Veröffentlichung vom 02.01.2020 gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



03.01.2020 / 20:00

Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten Name: Wirecard AG Straße, Hausnr.: Einsteinring 35 PLZ: 85609 Ort: Aschheim b. München

Deutschland Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71

2. Grund der Mitteilung X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte Sonstiger Grund:



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen Juristische Person: Bank of America Corporation

Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington,DE, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.



5. Datum der Schwellenberührung: 20.12.2019

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.) Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.) Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.) Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG neu 0,78 % 4,10 % 4,88 % 123.565.586 letzte Mitteilung 1,90 % 3,80 % 5,70 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN absolut in % direkt

(§ 33 WpHG) zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG) direkt

(§ 33 WpHG) zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG) DE0007472060 0 950332 0,00 % 0,77 % US97654L1089 0 15570 0,00 % 0,01 % Summe 965902 0,78 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in % Rückübertragungsanspruch N/A N/A 2367665 1,92 % Nutzungsrecht N/A N/A 24026 0,02 % Call Options 17/01/2020 - 18/06/2021 N/A 216200 0,17 % Summe 2607891 2,11 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in % Swaps 07/01/2020 - 15/02/2023 N/A Bar 1905861 1,54 % Put Options 20/03/2020 - 18/06/2021 N/A Physisch 550000 0,45 % Summe 2455861 1,99 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen

Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden. X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:

Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % Merril Lynch International, LLC. % % % Merrill Lynch Group Holdings I, L.L.C. % % % BofA Securities Europe SA % % % Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % BofA Securities, Inc % % % Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % BofA Securities, Inc % % % Merill Lynch Professional Clearing Corp. % % % Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % BAC North America Holding Company % % % Bank of America, National Association % % % U.S. Trust Company of Delaware % % % Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % BAC North America Holding Company % % % Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated % % % Managed Account Advisors LLC % % % Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited % % % BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited % % % ML UK Capital Holdings Limited % % % Merrill Lynch International % % % Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % BAC North America Holding Company % % % Bank of America, National Association % % % Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % BAC North America Holding Company % % % Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated % % %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)



Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile % % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:



Datum

27.12.2019

Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Wirecard AG Einsteinring 35 85609 Aschheim b. München Deutschland Internet: www.wirecard.com

