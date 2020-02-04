|
DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Wirecard AG
Wirecard AG: Korrektur einer Veröffentlichung vom 30.01.2020 gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
04.02.2020 / 19:10
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Stimmrechtsmitteilung
1. Angaben zum Emittenten
2. Grund der Mitteilung
|Name:
|Wirecard AG
|Straße, Hausnr.:
|Einsteinring 35
|PLZ:
|85609
|Ort:
|Aschheim b. München
Deutschland
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71
3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen
|
|Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
|X
|Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
|
|Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
|
|Sonstiger Grund:
4. Namen der Aktionäre
|Juristische Person: Société Générale S.A.
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Paris, Frankreich
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:
6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile
7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen
a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)
|Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)
|Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)
|Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
|neu
|0,05 %
|5,97 %
|6,02 %
|123565586
|letzte Mitteilung
|0 %
|0 %
|0 %
|/
b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|absolut
|in %
|
|direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)
|zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
|direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)
|zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
|DE0007472060
|48265
|7357
|0,04 %
|0,01 %
|Summe
|55622
|0,05 %
b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
|Art des Instruments
|Fälligkeit / Verfall
|Ausübungszeitraum / Laufzeit
|Stimmrechte absolut
|Stimmrechte in %
|Rückübertragungsanspruch aus Wertpapierleihe
|N/A
|N/A
|1604263
|1,30 %
|Leiheposition auf Exchangeable Note
|N/A
|N/A
|8285
|0,01 %
|Listed Call Option
|20.03.2020
|Bis 20.03.2020
|272500
|0,22 %
|Listed Call Option
|19.06.2020
|Bis 19.06.2020
|30000
|0,02 %
|Listed Call Option
|18.09.2020
|Bis 18.09.2020
|52000
|0,04 %
|Listed Call Option
|17.12.2021
|Bis 17.12.2021
|2200
|0,00 %
|Certificates
|13.03.2020
|13.03.2020
|541
|0,00 %
|Certificates
|20.03.2020
|20.03.2020
|5723
|0,00 %
|Certificates
|17.04.2020
|17.04.2020
|13
|0,00 %
|Certificates
|12.06.2020
|12.06.2020
|1669
|0,00 %
|Certificates
|19.06.2020
|19.06.2020
|1598
|0,00 %
|Certificates
|11.09.2020
|11.09.2020
|786
|0,00 %
|Certificates
|18.09.2020
|18.09.2020
|8129
|0,01 %
|Certificates
|09.10.2020
|09.10.2020
|438
|0,00 %
|Certificates
|23.10.2020
|23.10.2020
|9287
|0,01 %
|Certificates
|11.12.2020
|11.12.2020
|2167
|0,00 %
|Certificates
|18.12.2020
|18.12.2020
|10569
|0,01 %
|Certificates
|08.01.2021
|08.01.2021
|3371
|0,00 %
|Certificates
|12.03.2021
|12.03.2021
|5929
|0,00 %
|Certificates
|18.06.2021
|18.06.2021
|464
|0,00 %
|Certificates
|17.12.2021
|17.12.2021
|270
|0,00 %
|Exchangeable Note
|02.10.2024
|02.10.2024
|184898
|0,15 %
|
|
|Summe
|2205100
|1,78 %
8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen
|Art des Instruments
|Fälligkeit / Verfall
|Ausübungszeitraum / Laufzeit
|Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung
|Stimmrechte absolut
|Stimmrechte in %
|OTC Call Option on Basket
|03.01.2025
|03.01.2025
|Bar
|5103
|0,00 %
|OTC Call Option on Basket
|03.01.2025
|Bis 03.01.2025
|Bar
|93
|0,00 %
|Contract For Difference
|N/A
|N/A
|Bar
|334162
|0,27 %
|Equity Linked Swaps
|17.02.2020
|17.02.2020
|Bar
|239419
|0,19 %
|Futures
|20.03.2020
|20.03.2020
|Bar
|60000
|0,05 %
|OTC Call Option
|19.02.2020
|Bis 19.02.2020
|Bar
|25502
|0,02 %
|OTC Call Option
|18.03.2020
|Bis 18.03.2020
|Bar
|72136
|0,06 %
|OTC Call Option
|20.03.2020
|20.03.2020
|Bar
|62928
|0,05 %
|OTC Call Option
|17.06.2020
|Bis 17.06.2020
|Bar
|107252
|0,09 %
|OTC Call Option
|19.06.2020
|19.06.2020
|Bar
|68932
|0,06 %
|OTC Call Option
|19.08.2020
|Bis 19.08.2020
|Bar
|8601
|0,01 %
|OTC Call Option
|16.09.2020
|Bis 16.09.2020
|Bar
|43306
|0,04 %
|OTC Call Option
|18.11.2020
|Bis 18.11.2020
|Bar
|4382
|0,00 %
|OTC Call Option
|16.12.2020
|Bis 16.12.2020
|Bar
|57904
|0,05 %
|OTC Call Option
|17.03.2021
|Bis 17.03.2021
|Bar
|18034
|0,01 %
|OTC Call Option
|16.06.2021
|Bis 16.06.2021
|Bar
|69277
|0,06 %
|OTC Call Option
|15.09.2021
|Bis 15.09.2021
|Bar
|2406
|0,00 %
|OTC Call Option
|15.12.2021
|Bis 15.12.2021
|Bar
|54292
|0,04 %
|OTC Call Option
|15.06.2022
|Bis 15.06.2022
|Bar
|19437
|0,02 %
|OTC Call Option
|14.12.2022
|Bis 14.12.2022
|Bar
|40834
|0,03 %
|OTC Call Option
|13.12.2023
|Bis 13.12.2023
|Bar
|46374
|0,04 %
|OTC Call Option
|03.01.2025
|Bis 03.01.2025
|Bar
|155870
|0,13 %
|OTC Put Option
|21.02.2020
|21.02.2020
|Bar
|111900
|0,09 %
|OTC Put Option
|18.03.2020
|Bis 18.03.2020
|Bar
|9916
|0,01 %
|OTC Put Option
|20.03.2020
|20.03.2020
|Bar
|172307
|0,14 %
|OTC Put Option
|17.04.2020
|17.04.2020
|Bar
|22100
|0,02 %
|OTC Put Option
|17.06.2020
|Bis 17.06.2020
|Bar
|6137
|0,00 %
|OTC Put Option
|19.06.2020
|19.06.2020
|Bar
|180212
|0,15 %
|OTC Put Option
|16.09.2020
|Bis 16.09.2020
|Bar
|7169
|0,01 %
|OTC Put Option
|18.09.2020
|18.09.2020
|Bar
|1100
|0,00 %
|OTC Put Option
|16.12.2020
|Bis 16.12.2020
|Bar
|1719
|0,00 %
|OTC Put Option
|17.03.2021
|Bis 17.03.2021
|Bar
|38
|0,00 %
|OTC Put Option
|16.06.2021
|Bis 16.06.2021
|Bar
|2826
|0,00 %
|OTC Put Option
|03.01.2025
|Bis 03.01.2025
|Bar
|22690
|0,02 %
|Listed Put Option
|20.03.2020
|Bis 20.03.2020
|Physisch
|444200
|0,36 %
|Listed Put Option
|19.06.2020
|Bis 19.06.2020
|Physisch
|470000
|0,38 %
|Listed Put Option
|18.09.2020
|Bis 18.09.2020
|Physisch
|145000
|0,12 %
|Listed Put Option
|18.12.2020
|Bis 18.12.2020
|Physisch
|452700
|0,37 %
|Listed Put Option
|18.06.2021
|Bis 18.06.2021
|Physisch
|120000
|0,10 %
|Listed Put Option
|17.12.2021
|Bis 17.12.2021
|Physisch
|55000
|0,04 %
|Listed Put Option
|16.12.2022
|Bis 16.12.2022
|Physisch
|71000
|0,06 %
|Listed Put Option
|15.12.2023
|Bis 15.12.2023
|Physisch
|275000
|0,22 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|19.02.2020
|Bis 19.02.2020
|Bar
|14178
|0,01 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|18.03.2020
|Bis 18.03.2020
|Bar
|57969
|0,05 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|20.03.2020
|20.03.2020
|Bar
|62713
|0,05 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|17.06.2020
|Bis 17.06.2020
|Bar
|81274
|0,07 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|19.06.2020
|Bis 19.06.2020
|Bar
|413
|0,00 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|19.06.2020
|19.06.2020
|Bar
|68917
|0,06 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|19.08.2020
|Bis 19.08.2020
|Bar
|7448
|0,01 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|16.09.2020
|Bis 16.09.2020
|Bar
|25137
|0,02 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|18.11.2020
|Bis 18.11.2020
|Bar
|2348
|0,00 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|16.12.2020
|Bis 16.12.2020
|Bar
|28005
|0,02 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|17.03.2021
|Bis 17.03.2021
|Bar
|6158
|0,00 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|16.06.2021
|Bis 16.06.2021
|Bar
|50354
|0,04 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|15.09.2021
|Bis 15.09.2021
|Bar
|467
|0,00 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|15.12.2021
|Bis 15.12.2021
|Bar
|23083
|0,02 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|15.06.2022
|Bis 15.06.2022
|Bar
|1255
|0,00 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|14.12.2022
|Bis 14.12.2022
|Bar
|10027
|0,01 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|13.12.2023
|Bis 13.12.2023
|Bar
|10430
|0,01 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|03.01.2025
|Bis 03.01.2025
|Bar
|120552
|0,10 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|03.01.2025
|03.01.2025
|Bar
|2206
|0,00 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|21.02.2020
|21.02.2020
|Bar
|111900
|0,09 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|18.03.2020
|Bis 18.03.2020
|Bar
|9916
|0,01 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|20.03.2020
|20.03.2020
|Bar
|172307
|0,14 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|17.04.2020
|17.04.2020
|Bar
|22100
|0,02 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|17.06.2020
|Bis 17.06.2020
|Bar
|6137
|0,00 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|19.06.2020
|19.06.2020
|Bar
|180212
|0,15 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|16.09.2020
|Bis 16.09.2020
|Bar
|7171
|0,01 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|18.09.2020
|18.09.2020
|Bar
|1100
|0,00 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|16.12.2020
|Bis 16.12.2020
|Bar
|1719
|0,00 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|17.03.2021
|Bis 17.03.2021
|Bar
|38
|0,00 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|16.06.2021
|Bis 16.06.2021
|Bar
|2827
|0,00 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|03.01.2025
|Bis 03.01.2025
|Bar
|22690
|0,02 %
|
|
|
|Summe
|5178309
|4,19 %
|
|Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
|X
|Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:
9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG
|Unternehmen
|Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher
|Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher
|Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
|Société Générale S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|Société Générale Effekten GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|
| %
| %
| %
|Société Générale S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|Société Generale International Limited
| %
| %
| %
|
| %
| %
| %
|Société Générale S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|Généfinance S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|Sogéparticipations S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|Société Générale Bank & Trust S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|SG Issuer S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|
| %
| %
| %
|Société Générale S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|Codéis Securities S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|
| %
| %
| %
|Société Générale S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|SG Americas Securities Holdings LLC
| %
| %
| %
|SG Americas Securities LLC
| %
| %
| %
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)
Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:
10. Sonstige Informationen:
|Anteil Stimmrechte
|Anteil Instrumente
|Summe Anteile
| %
| %
| %
Datum
