19:10 | 04.02.2020

DGAP-PVR: Wirecard AG: Korrektur einer Veröffentlichung vom 30.01.2020 gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Wirecard AG

Wirecard AG: Korrektur einer Veröffentlichung vom 30.01.2020 gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



04.02.2020 / 19:10

Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten Name: Wirecard AG Straße, Hausnr.: Einsteinring 35 PLZ: 85609 Ort: Aschheim b. München

Deutschland Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71

2. Grund der Mitteilung Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte Sonstiger Grund:



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen Juristische Person: Société Générale S.A.

Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Paris, Frankreich

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.



5. Datum der Schwellenberührung: 22.01.2020

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.) Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.) Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.) Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG neu 0,05 % 5,97 % 6,02 % 123565586 letzte Mitteilung 0 % 0 % 0 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN absolut in % direkt

(§ 33 WpHG) zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG) direkt

(§ 33 WpHG) zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG) DE0007472060 48265 7357 0,04 % 0,01 % Summe 55622 0,05 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in % Rückübertragungsanspruch aus Wertpapierleihe N/A N/A 1604263 1,30 % Leiheposition auf Exchangeable Note N/A N/A 8285 0,01 % Listed Call Option 20.03.2020 Bis 20.03.2020 272500 0,22 % Listed Call Option 19.06.2020 Bis 19.06.2020 30000 0,02 % Listed Call Option 18.09.2020 Bis 18.09.2020 52000 0,04 % Listed Call Option 17.12.2021 Bis 17.12.2021 2200 0,00 % Certificates 13.03.2020 13.03.2020 541 0,00 % Certificates 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 5723 0,00 % Certificates 17.04.2020 17.04.2020 13 0,00 % Certificates 12.06.2020 12.06.2020 1669 0,00 % Certificates 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 1598 0,00 % Certificates 11.09.2020 11.09.2020 786 0,00 % Certificates 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 8129 0,01 % Certificates 09.10.2020 09.10.2020 438 0,00 % Certificates 23.10.2020 23.10.2020 9287 0,01 % Certificates 11.12.2020 11.12.2020 2167 0,00 % Certificates 18.12.2020 18.12.2020 10569 0,01 % Certificates 08.01.2021 08.01.2021 3371 0,00 % Certificates 12.03.2021 12.03.2021 5929 0,00 % Certificates 18.06.2021 18.06.2021 464 0,00 % Certificates 17.12.2021 17.12.2021 270 0,00 % Exchangeable Note 02.10.2024 02.10.2024 184898 0,15 % Summe 2205100 1,78 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in % OTC Call Option on Basket 03.01.2025 03.01.2025 Bar 5103 0,00 % OTC Call Option on Basket 03.01.2025 Bis 03.01.2025 Bar 93 0,00 % Contract For Difference N/A N/A Bar 334162 0,27 % Equity Linked Swaps 17.02.2020 17.02.2020 Bar 239419 0,19 % Futures 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 60000 0,05 % OTC Call Option 19.02.2020 Bis 19.02.2020 Bar 25502 0,02 % OTC Call Option 18.03.2020 Bis 18.03.2020 Bar 72136 0,06 % OTC Call Option 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 62928 0,05 % OTC Call Option 17.06.2020 Bis 17.06.2020 Bar 107252 0,09 % OTC Call Option 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 68932 0,06 % OTC Call Option 19.08.2020 Bis 19.08.2020 Bar 8601 0,01 % OTC Call Option 16.09.2020 Bis 16.09.2020 Bar 43306 0,04 % OTC Call Option 18.11.2020 Bis 18.11.2020 Bar 4382 0,00 % OTC Call Option 16.12.2020 Bis 16.12.2020 Bar 57904 0,05 % OTC Call Option 17.03.2021 Bis 17.03.2021 Bar 18034 0,01 % OTC Call Option 16.06.2021 Bis 16.06.2021 Bar 69277 0,06 % OTC Call Option 15.09.2021 Bis 15.09.2021 Bar 2406 0,00 % OTC Call Option 15.12.2021 Bis 15.12.2021 Bar 54292 0,04 % OTC Call Option 15.06.2022 Bis 15.06.2022 Bar 19437 0,02 % OTC Call Option 14.12.2022 Bis 14.12.2022 Bar 40834 0,03 % OTC Call Option 13.12.2023 Bis 13.12.2023 Bar 46374 0,04 % OTC Call Option 03.01.2025 Bis 03.01.2025 Bar 155870 0,13 % OTC Put Option 21.02.2020 21.02.2020 Bar 111900 0,09 % OTC Put Option 18.03.2020 Bis 18.03.2020 Bar 9916 0,01 % OTC Put Option 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 172307 0,14 % OTC Put Option 17.04.2020 17.04.2020 Bar 22100 0,02 % OTC Put Option 17.06.2020 Bis 17.06.2020 Bar 6137 0,00 % OTC Put Option 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 180212 0,15 % OTC Put Option 16.09.2020 Bis 16.09.2020 Bar 7169 0,01 % OTC Put Option 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 Bar 1100 0,00 % OTC Put Option 16.12.2020 Bis 16.12.2020 Bar 1719 0,00 % OTC Put Option 17.03.2021 Bis 17.03.2021 Bar 38 0,00 % OTC Put Option 16.06.2021 Bis 16.06.2021 Bar 2826 0,00 % OTC Put Option 03.01.2025 Bis 03.01.2025 Bar 22690 0,02 % Listed Put Option 20.03.2020 Bis 20.03.2020 Physisch 444200 0,36 % Listed Put Option 19.06.2020 Bis 19.06.2020 Physisch 470000 0,38 % Listed Put Option 18.09.2020 Bis 18.09.2020 Physisch 145000 0,12 % Listed Put Option 18.12.2020 Bis 18.12.2020 Physisch 452700 0,37 % Listed Put Option 18.06.2021 Bis 18.06.2021 Physisch 120000 0,10 % Listed Put Option 17.12.2021 Bis 17.12.2021 Physisch 55000 0,04 % Listed Put Option 16.12.2022 Bis 16.12.2022 Physisch 71000 0,06 % Listed Put Option 15.12.2023 Bis 15.12.2023 Physisch 275000 0,22 % Listed Call Warrant 19.02.2020 Bis 19.02.2020 Bar 14178 0,01 % Listed Call Warrant 18.03.2020 Bis 18.03.2020 Bar 57969 0,05 % Listed Call Warrant 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 62713 0,05 % Listed Call Warrant 17.06.2020 Bis 17.06.2020 Bar 81274 0,07 % Listed Call Warrant 19.06.2020 Bis 19.06.2020 Bar 413 0,00 % Listed Call Warrant 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 68917 0,06 % Listed Call Warrant 19.08.2020 Bis 19.08.2020 Bar 7448 0,01 % Listed Call Warrant 16.09.2020 Bis 16.09.2020 Bar 25137 0,02 % Listed Call Warrant 18.11.2020 Bis 18.11.2020 Bar 2348 0,00 % Listed Call Warrant 16.12.2020 Bis 16.12.2020 Bar 28005 0,02 % Listed Call Warrant 17.03.2021 Bis 17.03.2021 Bar 6158 0,00 % Listed Call Warrant 16.06.2021 Bis 16.06.2021 Bar 50354 0,04 % Listed Call Warrant 15.09.2021 Bis 15.09.2021 Bar 467 0,00 % Listed Call Warrant 15.12.2021 Bis 15.12.2021 Bar 23083 0,02 % Listed Call Warrant 15.06.2022 Bis 15.06.2022 Bar 1255 0,00 % Listed Call Warrant 14.12.2022 Bis 14.12.2022 Bar 10027 0,01 % Listed Call Warrant 13.12.2023 Bis 13.12.2023 Bar 10430 0,01 % Listed Call Warrant 03.01.2025 Bis 03.01.2025 Bar 120552 0,10 % Listed Call Warrant 03.01.2025 03.01.2025 Bar 2206 0,00 % Listed Put Warrant 21.02.2020 21.02.2020 Bar 111900 0,09 % Listed Put Warrant 18.03.2020 Bis 18.03.2020 Bar 9916 0,01 % Listed Put Warrant 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 172307 0,14 % Listed Put Warrant 17.04.2020 17.04.2020 Bar 22100 0,02 % Listed Put Warrant 17.06.2020 Bis 17.06.2020 Bar 6137 0,00 % Listed Put Warrant 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 180212 0,15 % Listed Put Warrant 16.09.2020 Bis 16.09.2020 Bar 7171 0,01 % Listed Put Warrant 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 Bar 1100 0,00 % Listed Put Warrant 16.12.2020 Bis 16.12.2020 Bar 1719 0,00 % Listed Put Warrant 17.03.2021 Bis 17.03.2021 Bar 38 0,00 % Listed Put Warrant 16.06.2021 Bis 16.06.2021 Bar 2827 0,00 % Listed Put Warrant 03.01.2025 Bis 03.01.2025 Bar 22690 0,02 % Summe 5178309 4,19 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen

Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden. X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:

Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher Société Générale S.A. % % % Société Générale Effekten GmbH % % % % % % Société Générale S.A. % % % Société Generale International Limited % % % % % % Société Générale S.A. % % % Généfinance S.A. % % % Sogéparticipations S.A. % % % Société Générale Bank & Trust S.A. % % % SG Issuer S.A. % % % % % % Société Générale S.A. % % % Codéis Securities S.A. % % % % % % Société Générale S.A. % % % SG Americas Securities Holdings LLC % % % SG Americas Securities LLC % % %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)



Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile % % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:



Datum

03.02.2020

