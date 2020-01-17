|
DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Wirecard AG
Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
17.01.2020 / 18:43
Stimmrechtsmitteilung
1. Angaben zum Emittenten
2. Grund der Mitteilung
|Name:
|Wirecard AG
|Straße, Hausnr.:
|Einsteinring 35
|PLZ:
|85609
|Ort:
|Aschheim b. München
Deutschland
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71
3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen
|X
|Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
|
|Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
|
|Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
|
|Sonstiger Grund:
4. Namen der Aktionäre
|Juristische Person: Société Générale S.A.
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Paris , Frankreich
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:
6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile
7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen
a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)
|Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)
|Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)
|Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
|neu
|0,05 %
|5,34 %
|5,39 %
|123565586
|letzte Mitteilung
|N/A %
|N/A %
|N/A %
|/
b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|absolut
|in %
|
|direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)
|zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
|direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)
|zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
|DE0007472060
|62905
|0
|0,05 %
|0 %
|Summe
|62905
|0,05 %
b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
|Art des Instruments
|Fälligkeit / Verfall
|Ausübungszeitraum / Laufzeit
|Stimmrechte absolut
|Stimmrechte in %
|Rückübertragungsanspruch aus Wertpapierleihe
|N/A
|N/A
|1040145
|0,84 %
|Listed Call Option
|20.03.2020
|bis 20.03.2020
|272500
|0,22 %
|Listed Call Option
|19.06.2020
|bis 19.06.2020
|30000
|0,02 %
|Listed Call Option
|18.09.2020
|bis 18.09.2020
|52000
|0,04 %
|Listed Call Option
|17.12.2021
|bis 17.12.2021
|2200
|0,00 %
|Certificates
|09.10.2020
|09.10.2020
|438
|0,00 %
|Certificates
|11.09.2020
|11.09.2020
|786
|0,00 %
|Certificates
|11.12.2020
|11.12.2020
|2167
|0,00 %
|Certificates
|12.03.2021
|12.03.2021
|2247
|0,00 %
|Certificates
|12.06.2020
|12.06.2020
|1669
|0,00 %
|Certificates
|13.03.2020
|13.03.2020
|541
|0,00 %
|Certificates
|17.04.2020
|17.04.2020
|13
|0,00 %
|Certificates
|17.12.2021
|17.12.2021
|247
|0,00 %
|Certificates
|18.06.2021
|18.06.2021
|439
|0,00 %
|Certificates
|18.09.2020
|18.09.2020
|8262
|0,01 %
|Certificates
|18.12.2020
|18.12.2020
|10508
|0,01 %
|Certificates
|19.06.2020
|19.06.2020
|1553
|0,00 %
|Certificates
|20.03.2020
|20.03.2020
|5725
|0,00 %
|Certificates
|23.10.2020
|23.10.2020
|9287
|0,01 %
|Exchangeable Note
|02.10.2024
|02.10.2024
|132568
|0,11 %
|
|
|Summe
|1573295
|1,27 %
8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen
|Art des Instruments
|Fälligkeit / Verfall
|Ausübungszeitraum / Laufzeit
|Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung
|Stimmrechte absolut
|Stimmrechte in %
|Equity Linked Swaps on Basket
|13.01.2020
|13.01.2020
|Bar
|1000
|0,00 %
|OTC Call Option on Basket
|03.01.2025
|03.01.2025
|Bar
|3803
|0,00 %
|OTC Call Option on Basket
|03.01.2025
|bis 03.01.2025
|Bar
|72
|0,00 %
|Contract for Difference
|N/A
|N/A
|Bar
|142126
|0,12 %
|Equity Linked Swaps
|16.01.2020
|16.01.2020
|Bar
|242602
|0,20 %
|Futures
|20.03.2020
|20.03.2020
|Bar
|60000
|0,05 %
|OTC Call Option
|03.01.2025
|bis 03.01.2025
|Bar
|109520
|0,09 %
|OTC Call Option
|13.12.2023
|bis 13.12.2023
|Bar
|37600
|0,03 %
|OTC Call Option
|14.12.2022
|bis 14.12.2022
|Bar
|34760
|0,03 %
|OTC Call Option
|15.01.2020
|bis 15.01.2020
|Bar
|3271
|0,00 %
|OTC Call Option
|15.06.2022
|bis 15.06.2022
|Bar
|16530
|0,01 %
|OTC Call Option
|15.09.2021
|bis 15.09.2021
|Bar
|1195
|0,00 %
|OTC Call Option
|15.12.2021
|bis 15.12.2021
|Bar
|46560
|0,04 %
|OTC Call Option
|16.06.2021
|bis 16.06.2021
|Bar
|54524
|0,04 %
|OTC Call Option
|16.09.2020
|bis 16.09.2020
|Bar
|31924
|0,03 %
|OTC Call Option
|16.12.2020
|bis 16.12.2020
|Bar
|48125
|0,04 %
|OTC Call Option
|17.03.2021
|bis 17.03.2021
|Bar
|9972
|0,01 %
|OTC Call Option
|17.06.2020
|bis 17.06.2020
|Bar
|70172
|0,06 %
|OTC Call Option
|18.03.2020
|bis 18.03.2020
|Bar
|41045
|0,03 %
|OTC Call Option
|18.11.2020
|bis 18.11.2020
|Bar
|3397
|0,00 %
|OTC Call Option
|19.02.2020
|bis 19.02.2020
|Bar
|12955
|0,01 %
|OTC Call Option
|19.08.2020
|bis 19.08.2020
|Bar
|6280
|0,01 %
|OTC Call Option
|19.06.2020
|19.06.2020
|Bar
|45382
|0,04 %
|OTC Call Option
|20.03.2020
|20.03.2020
|Bar
|39478
|0,03 %
|OTC Put Option
|17.01.2020
|17.01.2020
|Bar
|407200
|0,33 %
|OTC Put Option
|21.02.2020
|21.02.2020
|Bar
|31700
|0,03 %
|OTC Put Option
|18.03.2020
|bis 18.03.2020
|Bar
|19789
|0,02 %
|OTC Put Option
|20.03.2020
|20.03.2020
|Bar
|144618
|0,12 %
|OTC Put Option
|17.06.2020
|bis 17.06.2020
|Bar
|12618
|0,01 %
|OTC Put Option
|19.06.2020
|19.06.2020
|Bar
|177298
|0,14 %
|OTC Put Option
|16.09.2020
|bis 16.09.2020
|Bar
|4876
|0,00 %
|OTC Put Option
|18.09.2020
|18.09.2020
|Bar
|600
|0,00 %
|OTC Put Option
|16.12.2020
|bis 16.12.2020
|Bar
|1355
|0,00 %
|OTC Put Option
|17.03.2021
|bis 17.03.2021
|Bar
|39
|0,00 %
|OTC Put Option
|16.06.2021
|bis 16.06.2021
|Bar
|2537
|0,00 %
|OTC Put Option
|03.01.2025
|bis 03.01.2025
|Bar
|48880
|0,04 %
|Listed Put Option
|17.01.2020
|bis 17.01.2020
|Physisch
|115000
|0,09 %
|Listed Put Option
|20.03.2020
|bis 20.03.2020
|Physisch
|444200
|0,36 %
|Listed Put Option
|19.06.2020
|bis 19.06.2020
|Physisch
|420000
|0,34 %
|Listed Put Option
|18.09.2020
|bis 18.09.2020
|Physisch
|145000
|0,12 %
|Listed Put Option
|18.12.2020
|bis 18.12.2020
|Physisch
|370000
|0,30 %
|Listed Put Option
|18.06.2021
|bis 18.06.2021
|Physisch
|120000
|0,10 %
|Listed Put Option
|17.12.2021
|bis 17.12.2021
|Physisch
|30000
|0,02 %
|Listed Put Option
|16.12.2022
|bis 16.12.2022
|Physisch
|71000
|0,06 %
|Listed Put Option
|15.12.2023
|bis 15.12.2023
|Physisch
|175000
|0,14 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|15.01.2020
|bis 15.01.2020
|Bar
|2888
|0,00 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|19.02.2020
|bis 19.02.2020
|Bar
|5015
|0,00 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|18.03.2020
|bis 18.03.2020
|Bar
|22835
|0,02 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|17.06.2020
|bis 17.06.2020
|Bar
|38964
|0,03 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|19.06.2020
|bis 19.06.2020
|Bar
|252
|0,00 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|19.08.2020
|bis 19.08.2020
|Bar
|4401
|0,00 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|16.09.2020
|bis 16.09.2020
|Bar
|16013
|0,01 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|18.11.2020
|bis 18.11.2020
|Bar
|1622
|0,00 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|16.12.2020
|bis 16.12.2020
|Bar
|30534
|0,02 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|17.03.2021
|bis 17.03.2021
|Bar
|2475
|0,00 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|16.06.2021
|bis 16.06.2021
|Bar
|45350
|0,04 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|15.09.2021
|bis 15.09.2021
|Bar
|311
|0,00 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|15.12.2021
|bis 15.12.2021
|Bar
|18587
|0,02 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|15.06.2022
|bis 15.06.2022
|Bar
|1140
|0,00 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|14.12.2022
|bis 14.12.2022
|Bar
|9494
|0,01 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|13.12.2023
|bis 13.12.2023
|Bar
|5868
|0,00 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|03.01.2025
|bis 03.01.2025
|Bar
|81814
|0,07 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|03.01.2025
|03.01.2025
|Bar
|897
|0,00 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|19.06.2020
|19.06.2020
|Bar
|45382
|0,04 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|20.03.2020
|20.03.2020
|Bar
|39468
|0,03 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|17.01.2020
|17.01.2020
|Bar
|407200
|0,33 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|21.02.2020
|21.02.2020
|Bar
|31700
|0,03 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|18.03.2020
|bis 18.03.2020
|Bar
|19789
|0,02 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|20.03.2020
|20.03.2020
|Bar
|144618
|0,12 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|17.06.2020
|bis 17.06.2020
|Bar
|12618
|0,01 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|19.06.2020
|19.06.2020
|Bar
|177298
|0,14 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|16.09.2020
|bis 16.09.2020
|Bar
|4876
|0,00 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|18.09.2020
|18.09.2020
|Bar
|600
|0,00 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|16.12.2020
|bis 16.12.2020
|Bar
|1355
|0,00 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|17.03.2021
|bis 17.03.2021
|Bar
|39
|0,00 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|16.06.2021
|bis 16.06.2021
|Bar
|2537
|0,00 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|03.01.2025
|bis 03.01.2025
|Bar
|48880
|0,04 %
|
|
|
|Summe
|5028823
|4,07 %
|
|Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
|X
|Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:
9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG
|Unternehmen
|Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher
|Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher
|Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
|Société Générale S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|Société Générale Effekten GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|
|
|
|
|Société Générale S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|Société Generale International Limited
| %
| %
| %
|
|
|
|
|Société Générale S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|Généfinance S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|Sogéparticipations S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|Société Générale Bank & Trust S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|SG Issuer S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|
|
|
|
|Société Générale S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|Codéis Securities S.A.
| %
| %
| %
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)
Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:
10. Sonstige Informationen:
|Anteil Stimmrechte
|Anteil Instrumente
|Summe Anteile
| %
| %
| %
Datum
