1. Angaben zum Emittenten Name: Wirecard AG Straße, Hausnr.: Einsteinring 35 PLZ: 85609 Ort: Aschheim b. München

Deutschland Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71

2. Grund der Mitteilung X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte Sonstiger Grund:



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen Juristische Person: Société Générale S.A.

Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Paris , Frankreich

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.



5. Datum der Schwellenberührung: 09.01.2020

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.) Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.) Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.) Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG neu 0,05 % 5,34 % 5,39 % 123565586 letzte Mitteilung N/A % N/A % N/A % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN absolut in % direkt

(§ 33 WpHG) zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG) direkt

(§ 33 WpHG) zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG) DE0007472060 62905 0 0,05 % 0 % Summe 62905 0,05 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in % Rückübertragungsanspruch aus Wertpapierleihe N/A N/A 1040145 0,84 % Listed Call Option 20.03.2020 bis 20.03.2020 272500 0,22 % Listed Call Option 19.06.2020 bis 19.06.2020 30000 0,02 % Listed Call Option 18.09.2020 bis 18.09.2020 52000 0,04 % Listed Call Option 17.12.2021 bis 17.12.2021 2200 0,00 % Certificates 09.10.2020 09.10.2020 438 0,00 % Certificates 11.09.2020 11.09.2020 786 0,00 % Certificates 11.12.2020 11.12.2020 2167 0,00 % Certificates 12.03.2021 12.03.2021 2247 0,00 % Certificates 12.06.2020 12.06.2020 1669 0,00 % Certificates 13.03.2020 13.03.2020 541 0,00 % Certificates 17.04.2020 17.04.2020 13 0,00 % Certificates 17.12.2021 17.12.2021 247 0,00 % Certificates 18.06.2021 18.06.2021 439 0,00 % Certificates 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 8262 0,01 % Certificates 18.12.2020 18.12.2020 10508 0,01 % Certificates 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 1553 0,00 % Certificates 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 5725 0,00 % Certificates 23.10.2020 23.10.2020 9287 0,01 % Exchangeable Note 02.10.2024 02.10.2024 132568 0,11 % Summe 1573295 1,27 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in % Equity Linked Swaps on Basket 13.01.2020 13.01.2020 Bar 1000 0,00 % OTC Call Option on Basket 03.01.2025 03.01.2025 Bar 3803 0,00 % OTC Call Option on Basket 03.01.2025 bis 03.01.2025 Bar 72 0,00 % Contract for Difference N/A N/A Bar 142126 0,12 % Equity Linked Swaps 16.01.2020 16.01.2020 Bar 242602 0,20 % Futures 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 60000 0,05 % OTC Call Option 03.01.2025 bis 03.01.2025 Bar 109520 0,09 % OTC Call Option 13.12.2023 bis 13.12.2023 Bar 37600 0,03 % OTC Call Option 14.12.2022 bis 14.12.2022 Bar 34760 0,03 % OTC Call Option 15.01.2020 bis 15.01.2020 Bar 3271 0,00 % OTC Call Option 15.06.2022 bis 15.06.2022 Bar 16530 0,01 % OTC Call Option 15.09.2021 bis 15.09.2021 Bar 1195 0,00 % OTC Call Option 15.12.2021 bis 15.12.2021 Bar 46560 0,04 % OTC Call Option 16.06.2021 bis 16.06.2021 Bar 54524 0,04 % OTC Call Option 16.09.2020 bis 16.09.2020 Bar 31924 0,03 % OTC Call Option 16.12.2020 bis 16.12.2020 Bar 48125 0,04 % OTC Call Option 17.03.2021 bis 17.03.2021 Bar 9972 0,01 % OTC Call Option 17.06.2020 bis 17.06.2020 Bar 70172 0,06 % OTC Call Option 18.03.2020 bis 18.03.2020 Bar 41045 0,03 % OTC Call Option 18.11.2020 bis 18.11.2020 Bar 3397 0,00 % OTC Call Option 19.02.2020 bis 19.02.2020 Bar 12955 0,01 % OTC Call Option 19.08.2020 bis 19.08.2020 Bar 6280 0,01 % OTC Call Option 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 45382 0,04 % OTC Call Option 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 39478 0,03 % OTC Put Option 17.01.2020 17.01.2020 Bar 407200 0,33 % OTC Put Option 21.02.2020 21.02.2020 Bar 31700 0,03 % OTC Put Option 18.03.2020 bis 18.03.2020 Bar 19789 0,02 % OTC Put Option 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 144618 0,12 % OTC Put Option 17.06.2020 bis 17.06.2020 Bar 12618 0,01 % OTC Put Option 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 177298 0,14 % OTC Put Option 16.09.2020 bis 16.09.2020 Bar 4876 0,00 % OTC Put Option 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 Bar 600 0,00 % OTC Put Option 16.12.2020 bis 16.12.2020 Bar 1355 0,00 % OTC Put Option 17.03.2021 bis 17.03.2021 Bar 39 0,00 % OTC Put Option 16.06.2021 bis 16.06.2021 Bar 2537 0,00 % OTC Put Option 03.01.2025 bis 03.01.2025 Bar 48880 0,04 % Listed Put Option 17.01.2020 bis 17.01.2020 Physisch 115000 0,09 % Listed Put Option 20.03.2020 bis 20.03.2020 Physisch 444200 0,36 % Listed Put Option 19.06.2020 bis 19.06.2020 Physisch 420000 0,34 % Listed Put Option 18.09.2020 bis 18.09.2020 Physisch 145000 0,12 % Listed Put Option 18.12.2020 bis 18.12.2020 Physisch 370000 0,30 % Listed Put Option 18.06.2021 bis 18.06.2021 Physisch 120000 0,10 % Listed Put Option 17.12.2021 bis 17.12.2021 Physisch 30000 0,02 % Listed Put Option 16.12.2022 bis 16.12.2022 Physisch 71000 0,06 % Listed Put Option 15.12.2023 bis 15.12.2023 Physisch 175000 0,14 % Listed Call Warrant 15.01.2020 bis 15.01.2020 Bar 2888 0,00 % Listed Call Warrant 19.02.2020 bis 19.02.2020 Bar 5015 0,00 % Listed Call Warrant 18.03.2020 bis 18.03.2020 Bar 22835 0,02 % Listed Call Warrant 17.06.2020 bis 17.06.2020 Bar 38964 0,03 % Listed Call Warrant 19.06.2020 bis 19.06.2020 Bar 252 0,00 % Listed Call Warrant 19.08.2020 bis 19.08.2020 Bar 4401 0,00 % Listed Call Warrant 16.09.2020 bis 16.09.2020 Bar 16013 0,01 % Listed Call Warrant 18.11.2020 bis 18.11.2020 Bar 1622 0,00 % Listed Call Warrant 16.12.2020 bis 16.12.2020 Bar 30534 0,02 % Listed Call Warrant 17.03.2021 bis 17.03.2021 Bar 2475 0,00 % Listed Call Warrant 16.06.2021 bis 16.06.2021 Bar 45350 0,04 % Listed Call Warrant 15.09.2021 bis 15.09.2021 Bar 311 0,00 % Listed Call Warrant 15.12.2021 bis 15.12.2021 Bar 18587 0,02 % Listed Call Warrant 15.06.2022 bis 15.06.2022 Bar 1140 0,00 % Listed Call Warrant 14.12.2022 bis 14.12.2022 Bar 9494 0,01 % Listed Call Warrant 13.12.2023 bis 13.12.2023 Bar 5868 0,00 % Listed Call Warrant 03.01.2025 bis 03.01.2025 Bar 81814 0,07 % Listed Call Warrant 03.01.2025 03.01.2025 Bar 897 0,00 % Listed Call Warrant 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 45382 0,04 % Listed Call Warrant 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 39468 0,03 % Listed Put Warrant 17.01.2020 17.01.2020 Bar 407200 0,33 % Listed Put Warrant 21.02.2020 21.02.2020 Bar 31700 0,03 % Listed Put Warrant 18.03.2020 bis 18.03.2020 Bar 19789 0,02 % Listed Put Warrant 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 144618 0,12 % Listed Put Warrant 17.06.2020 bis 17.06.2020 Bar 12618 0,01 % Listed Put Warrant 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 177298 0,14 % Listed Put Warrant 16.09.2020 bis 16.09.2020 Bar 4876 0,00 % Listed Put Warrant 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 Bar 600 0,00 % Listed Put Warrant 16.12.2020 bis 16.12.2020 Bar 1355 0,00 % Listed Put Warrant 17.03.2021 bis 17.03.2021 Bar 39 0,00 % Listed Put Warrant 16.06.2021 bis 16.06.2021 Bar 2537 0,00 % Listed Put Warrant 03.01.2025 bis 03.01.2025 Bar 48880 0,04 % Summe 5028823 4,07 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen

Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden. X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:

Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher Société Générale S.A. % % % Société Générale Effekten GmbH % % % Société Générale S.A. % % % Société Generale International Limited % % % Société Générale S.A. % % % Généfinance S.A. % % % Sogéparticipations S.A. % % % Société Générale Bank & Trust S.A. % % % SG Issuer S.A. % % % Société Générale S.A. % % % Codéis Securities S.A. % % %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)



Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile % % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:



Datum

14.01.2020

Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Wirecard AG Einsteinring 35 85609 Aschheim b. München Deutschland Internet: www.wirecard.com

