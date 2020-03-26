18:46 | 26.03.2020

DGAP-PVR: Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Wirecard AG

Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



26.03.2020 / 18:46

Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten Name: Wirecard AG Straße, Hausnr.: Einsteinring 35 PLZ: 85609 Ort: Aschheim b. München

Deutschland Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71

2. Grund der Mitteilung Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte Sonstiger Grund:



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen Juristische Person: Société Générale S.A.

Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Paris, Frankreich

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.



5. Datum der Schwellenberührung: 18.03.2020

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.) Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.) Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.) Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG neu 0,09 % 5,65 % 5,74 % 123565586 letzte Mitteilung 0 % 0 % 0 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN absolut in % direkt

(§ 33 WpHG) zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG) direkt

(§ 33 WpHG) zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG) DE0007472060 107647 0,09 % % Summe 107647 0,09 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in % Rückübertragungsanspruch aus Wertpapierleihe N/A N/A 1633446 1,32 % Leiheposition auf Exchangeable Note N/A N/A 40119 0,03 % Exchangeable Note 02.10.2024 02.10.2024 233738 0,19 % Listed Call Option 20.03.2020 Bis 20.03.2020 342500 0,28 % Listed Call Option 19.06.2020 Bis 19.06.2020 55000 0,04 % Listed Call Option 18.09.2020 Bis 18.09.2020 12000 0,01 % Listed Call Option 17.12.2021 Bis 17.12.2021 17200 0,01 % OTC Call Option 17.07.2020 Bis 17.07.2020 100000 0,08 % Certificates 08.01.2021 08.01.2021 6452 0,01 % Certificates 09.10.2020 09.10.2020 1538 0,00 % Certificates 11.09.2020 11.09.2020 6223 0,01 % Certificates 11.12.2020 11.12.2020 6270 0,01 % Certificates 12.02.2021 12.02.2021 1751 0,00 % Certificates 12.03.2021 12.03.2021 9140 0,01 % Certificates 12.06.2020 12.06.2020 3077 0,00 % Certificates 17.04.2020 17.04.2020 13 0,00 % Certificates 17.12.2021 17.12.2021 5578 0,00 % Certificates 18.06.2021 18.06.2021 11598 0,01 % Certificates 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 18001 0,01 % Certificates 18.12.2020 18.12.2020 30835 0,02 % Certificates 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 9537 0,01 % Certificates 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 6538 0,01 % Certificates 23.10.2020 23.10.2020 11494 0,01 % Summe 2562048 2,07 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in % OTC Call Option on Basket 03.01.2025 03.01.2025 Bar 1359 0,00 % OTC Call Option on Basket 03.01.2025 Bis 03.01.2025 Bar 102 0,00 % Certificates 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 Bar 4800 0,00 % Certificates 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 1808 0,00 % Certificates 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 14242 0,01 % Contract For Difference N/A N/A Bar 312269 0,25 % Equity Linked Swaps 16.04.2020 16.04.2020 Bar 239419 0,19 % Euro Medium Term Notes 04.07.2022 04.07.2022 Bar 273 0,00 % Euro Medium Term Notes 22.02.2027 22.02.2027 Bar 42495 0,03 % Euro Medium Term Notes 07.02.2028 07.02.2028 Bar 1477 0,00 % Euro Medium Term Notes 16.05.2028 16.05.2028 Bar 422 0,00 % Euro Medium Term Notes 25.07.2028 25.07.2028 Bar 150 0,00 % Futures 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 30000 0,02 % OTC Call Option 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 143 0,00 % OTC Call Option 17.06.2020 Bis 17.06.2020 Bar 34738 0,03 % OTC Call Option 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 31643 0,03 % OTC Call Option 19.08.2020 Bis 19.08.2020 Bar 5082 0,00 % OTC Call Option 16.09.2020 Bis 16.09.2020 Bar 21125 0,02 % OTC Call Option 18.11.2020 Bis 18.11.2020 Bar 2756 0,00 % OTC Call Option 16.12.2020 Bis 16.12.2020 Bar 36923 0,03 % OTC Call Option 17.03.2021 Bis 17.03.2021 Bar 17780 0,01 % OTC Call Option 16.06.2021 Bis 16.06.2021 Bar 77906 0,06 % OTC Call Option 15.09.2020 Bis 15.09.2020 Bar 3635 0,00 % OTC Call Option 15.12.2021 Bis 15.12.2021 Bar 44324 0,04 % OTC Call Option 15.06.2022 Bis 15.06.2022 Bar 18162 0,01 % OTC Call Option 14.09.2022 Bis 14.09.2022 Bar 47 0,00 % OTC Call Option 14.12.2022 Bis 14.12.2022 Bar 49351 0,04 % OTC Call Option 13.12.2023 Bis 13.12.2023 Bar 42834 0,03 % OTC Call Option 03.01.2025 Bis 03.01.2025 Bar 7367 0,01 % OTC Put Option 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 152802 0,12 % OTC Put Option 17.04.2020 17.04.2020 Bar 500 0,00 % OTC Put Option 17.06.2020 Bis 17.06.2020 Bar 13928 0,01 % OTC Put Option 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 123301 0,10 % OTC Put Option 17.07.2020 Bis 17.07.2020 Physisch 100000 0,08 % OTC Put Option 16.09.2020 Bis 16.09.2020 Bar 7444 0,01 % OTC Put Option 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 Bar 3960 0,00 % OTC Put Option 16.12.2020 Bis 16.12.2020 Bar 835 0,00 % OTC Put Option 17.03.2021 Bis 17.03.2021 Bar 1821 0,00 % OTC Put Option 16.06.2021 Bis 16.06.2021 Bar 9160 0,01 % OTC Put Option 03.01.2025 Bis 03.01.2025 Bar 1830 0,00 % Listed Put Option 20.03.2020 Bis 20.03.2020 Physisch 523900 0,42 % Listed Put Option 17.04.2020 Bis 17.04.2020 Physisch 385800 0,31 % Listed Put Option 19.06.2020 Bis 19.06.2020 Physisch 450000 0,36 % Listed Put Option 18.09.2020 Bis 18.09.2020 Physisch 145000 0,12 % Listed Put Option 18.12.2020 Bis 18.12.2020 Physisch 402700 0,33 % Listed Put Option 18.06.2021 Bis 18.06.2021 Physisch 120000 0,10 % Listed Put Option 17.12.2021 Bis 17.12.2021 Physisch 25000 0,02 % Listed Put Option 16.12.2022 Bis 16.12.2022 Physisch 70000 0,06 % Listed Put Option 15.12.2023 Bis 15.12.2023 Physisch 350000 0,28 % Listed Call Warrant 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 143 0,00 % Listed Call Warrant 17.06.2020 Bis 17.06.2020 Bar 25103 0,02 % Listed Call Warrant 19.06.2020 Bis 19.06.2020 Bar 76 0,00 % Listed Call Warrant 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 31542 0,03 % Listed Call Warrant 19.08.2020 Bis 19.08.2020 Bar 3799 0,00 % Listed Call Warrant 16.09.2020 Bis 16.09.2020 Bar 15635 0,01 % Listed Call Warrant 18.11.2020 Bis 18.11.2020 Bar 1441 0,00 % Listed Call Warrant 16.12.2020 Bis 16.12.2020 Bar 24056 0,02 % Listed Call Warrant 17.03.2021 Bis 17.03.2021 Bar 11325 0,01 % Listed Call Warrant 16.06.2021 Bis 16.06.2021 Bar 34026 0,03 % Listed Call Warrant 15.09.2021 Bis 15.09.2021 Bar 1097 0,00 % Listed Call Warrant 15.12.2021 Bis 15.12.2021 Bar 12469 0,01 % Listed Call Warrant 15.06.2022 Bis 15.06.2022 Bar 2683 0,00 % Listed Call Warrant 14.09.2022 Bis 14.09.2022 Bar 9 0,00 % Listed Call Warrant 14.12.2022 Bis 14.12.2022 Bar 5095 0,00 % Listed Call Warrant 13.12.2023 Bis 13.12.2023 Bar 6862 0,01 % Listed Call Warrant 03.01.2025 Bis 03.01.2025 Bar 4429 0,00 % Listed Call Warrant 03.01.2025 03.01.2025 Bar 485 0,00 % Listed Put Warrant 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 152802 0,12 % Listed Put Warrant 17.04.2020 17.04.2020 Bar 500 0,00 % Listed Put Warrant 17.06.2020 Bis 17.06.2020 Bar 13928 0,01 % Listed Put Warrant 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 123301 0,10 % Listed Put Warrant 16.09.2020 Bis 16.09.2020 Bar 7444 0,01 % Listed Put Warrant 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 Bar 3960 0,00 % Listed Put Warrant 16.12.2020 Bis 16.12.2020 Bar 835 0,00 % Listed Put Warrant 17.03.2021 Bis 17.03.2021 Bar 1821 0,00 % Listed Put Warrant 16.06.2021 Bis 16.06.2021 Bar 9160 0,01 % Listed Put Warrant 03.01.2025 Bis 03.01.2025 Bar 1830 0,00 % Summe 4426469 3,58 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen

Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden. X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:

Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher Société Générale S.A. % % % Société Générale Effekten GmbH % % % % % % Société Générale S.A. % % % Société Generale International Limited % % % % % % Société Générale S.A. % % % Généfinance S.A. % % % Sogéparticipations S.A. % % % Société Générale Bank & Trust S.A. % % % SG Issuer S.A. % % % % % % Société Générale S.A. % % % Codéis Securities S.A. % % %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)



Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile % % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:



Datum

23.03.2020

Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Wirecard AG Einsteinring 35 85609 Aschheim b. München Deutschland Internet: www.wirecard.com

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service 1005077 26.03.2020