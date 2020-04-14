UNTERNEHMENSNEWS
7:00 | 14.04.2020
EQS-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) FY 2019 results and the initiatives taken in light of COVID-19 repercussions

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Jahresergebnis/Jahresergebnis
Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) FY 2019 results and the initiatives taken in light of COVID-19 repercussions

14.04.2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Dear All,

Please find attached the FY 2019 Earnings Release of Orascom Development Egypt (ODE); the Largest Egyptian Subsidiary of Orascom Development Holding. 

Please also find a release from Orascom Development Holding (ODH) regarding "Covid-19" impact on Q1 2020 KPIs and the initiatives adapted across the board to address the challenges faced by the pandemic. 

Orascom Development Holding FY 2019 results will be announced as scheduled on 27 April at 7.00am CET.

Thanks and best regards,
IR Team

Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG
Gotthardstraße 12
6460 Altdorf
Schweiz
Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17
Fax: +41 41 874 17 07
E-Mail: ir@orascomdh.com
Internet: www.orascomdh.com
ISIN: CH0038285679
Valorennummer: A0NJ37
Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1020831

 
Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service

1020831  14.04.2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1020831&application_name=news&site_id=financial_de


NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

07:23 Uhr | 14.04.2020
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan senkt ...

07:08 Uhr | 14.04.2020
ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman senkt Eon ...

07:04 Uhr | 14.04.2020
Branchenverband für vorsichtige ...

06:55 Uhr | 14.04.2020
VIRUS: Geschlossene Läden lassen ...

06:54 Uhr | 14.04.2020
VIRUS/Leopoldina-Präsident: ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer