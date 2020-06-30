EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges/Sonstiges

Orascom Development Holding AG verkauft über ihre grösste Tochtergesellschaft in Ägypten, Orascom Development Egypt (ODE), eine Landparzelle in El Gouna für einen Gesamtwert von CHF 6,4 Millionen.



05.08.2020 / 23:42 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





Pressemitteilung

Orascom Development Holding AG (ODH) verkauft über ihre grösste Tochtergesellschaft in Ägypten, Orascom Development Egypt (ODE), eine Landparzelle in El Gouna für einen Gesamtwert von CHF 6,4 Millionen.

Altdorf, 5. August 2020 - Die Gruppe setzt ihre strategische Leitlinie, die Monetarisierung der Landbank zu beschleunigen, weiterhin erfolgreich um und hat einen Landverkaufsvertrag mit "Mangroovy for Hotels" unterzeichnet. Im Rahmen der Vereinbarung wird "Mangroovy for Hotels" 40'654,5 m2 Land in El Gouna als Erweiterung seines Projekts kaufen. Das Grundstück wird für verschiedene Arten von Dienstleistungen zur Versorgung der Residenzen und Gäste genutzt. Der Gesamtwert der Transaktion beläuft sich auf CHF 6,4 Millionen* (EGP 104,8 Millionen). Das Grundstück befindet sich in der Nähe des Mangroovy-Residenzprojekts und gilt als integraler Bestandteil der Gesamtentwicklung.

Abdelhamid Abouyoussef, Mitglied des Exekutivausschusses von ODH, sagte: "Diese Transaktion steht im Einklang mit der Strategie der Gruppe, strategische Nutzungen für ihre Landreserven zu identifizieren und gleichzeitig deren Monetarisierung zu beschleunigen und verborgene Werte für den Markt freizusetzen".



EGP/CHF Wechselkurs per 30/06/2020.

Über Orascom Development Holding (ODH):

Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen, Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in Sieben Ländern (Ägypten, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan neun Destinationen: Vier in Ägypten; (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi Heights, und Byoum), The Cove in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah in Oman, Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz. Die Aktien von Orascom Development Holding (ODH) sind an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert.



Kontack für Investoren:

Sara El Gawahergy

Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Projects Management

Tel: +202 246 18961

Tel: +41 418 74 17 11

Mob: +41 79 156 78 49

Email: ir@orascomdh.com



Kontakt for Medien:

Philippe Blangey

Partner

Dynamics Group AG

Tel: +41 432 68 32 35

Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch



