EQS-Announcement

Goldpac Announces 2019 Annual Results



24/03/2020 / 07:57 UTC+8

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



G oldpac Announces 2019 Annual Results

*******

Stable Business Momentum

Platform and Service Segment Increases by 44.9% YoY

Proposed Final and Special Dividend of HK 16 cents

Full Year Dividend of HK 20 cents, Dividend Payout Ratio Up to 85.5%

*******



(23 March 2020, Hong Kong) Goldpac Group Limited ('Goldpac' or the 'Group', stock code: 03315.HK) ， a leading Fintech company in China, today announced the annual results for the year ended 31 December 2019.



Attributing to the Chinese government's promotion of the implementation of the "Internet+" initiative to further hasten reforms in government service, the digital transformation of financial services sectors and the increasing demand for customized consumer services, the Group's platform and service segment maintained a rapid development in the year of 2019. Innovative product strategy further strengthened the unique differentiated advantage of the Group's embedded software and secure payment products segment, and continuously enhanced the innovative growth driver, resulting in a steady business momentum.



STEADY PERFORMANCE

In 2019, the Group continues to maintain a healthy development. The revenues reached RMB1, 416.0 million, flat from last year. Attributing to the continuous optimization of the business structure, the gross profit increased by 2.2% year-on-year to RMB399.0 million. The gross margin was improved. The net profit was RMB176.0 million, representing a slight increase. The basic earnings per share was RMB0.21.



During the year, based on effective implementation of the Group's business strategy, platform and service segment recorded revenue RMB436.0 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 44.9%. Its revenue accounted for approximately 30.8% of the Group's total revenue, increased by 9.5 ppts year-on-year and its gross margin also remained at a good level of 37.8%.



The Group has recorded steady and healthy financial performance with adequate flexibility and sufficient cash flow. As at 31 December 2019, the Group's current assets totaled RMB 1,922.8 million, which provides strong support for the Group to advance its innovative business and explore new growth drivers.



Benefiting from the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, businesses in Hong Kong and Macao were expanding greatly. The overseas revenue was RMB 99.0 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 21.3 % .



Since listed, the Group has achieved a cumulative net profit of RMB1.32 billion. The Group is pursuing both strategic development and strong commitment to rewarding shareholders. The dividend policy for 2019 is stable. The Board proposed to declare a final dividend of HK 10 cents and a special dividend of HK 6 cents per ordinary share. If this proposal is approved by the shareholders of the Company at the forthcoming annual general meeting, the total dividend declared during the year, together with the interim dividend, will be HK 20 cents per ordinary share, and the total dividend payout ratio for the year would be 85.5%. The total amount of dividend declared since IPO in 2013 would be HKD 890 million (equivalent to approximately RMB 760 million).



OUTLOOK

Advance Innovative Products and Strengthen Differentiated Advantages

The Group will increase R&D investment in new materials, new technology, new design so as to promote more customized and fashionable high value added and innovati ve products. The objective of those measures is to lead the market trend, make smart secure payment products more attractive to the end consumers and optimize the one-stop value-added services for financial institutions, and to enhance the value contribution of innovation products to the Group.



Accelerating the Development of Ecological Fintech Services through the Digital Transformation of Smart Outlets

Focusing on the digital transformation needs of financial services and the intelligent upgrading of the people's livelihood services, the Group continues enriching and optimizing the multi-functional A.I. self-service kiosks product line and related services to accelerate the development of ecological Fintech services and enable customers to enjoy enhanced value service. As the Group's important strategic deployment, A.I. self-service kiosks business will continue to release growth potential.



Building the Bank-oriented Credit Card Ecological Service Platform

By integrating the industry resources, the Group will build a bank-oriented credit card service ecosystem which can deliver mass customized credit card solution, thereby to expand the contribution to customer value.



Building a Deep Link with the Internet of Things Industry through Data Processing Advantages

Based on the core advantage of security data processing, the Group will actively participate in the key deployment of the Internet of T hings (IoT) industry and reached cooperation agreements with a number of companies in related fields to explore the data processing services of the IoT module to promote the exploration and R&D of the Group in the IoT security information collection and control system and the operation and management of the IoT equipment, and participate in the next trillion level industrial construction.



Further Expanding Overseas Business with Financial Technology

Based on mature financial technology products and services, the Group is further expanding the scale of its market activities in overseas regions and is continuously promoting products and services such as customized products, data processing and A.I. self-service kiosks.



Look beyond, the Group will endeavor to build the bridge between the Greater Bay Area and the world, to bring together global professionals in the IoT, intelligent security payment, data encryption, integrated circuits and other industries, jointly make forward-looking technological exploration and technological innovation in areas such as blockchain, artificial intelligence, big data, biometrics and other areas, and constantly leverage its advantages in the field of Fintech.



24/03/2020 Dissemination of an Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

