Union Medical Healthcare Limited proposes adoption of Co-ownership plan to retain talents and create value for shareholders

(25 February 2020, Hong Kong) - Union Medical Healthcare Limited ("Union Medical Healthcare" or the "Company", which together with its subsidiaries, is referred to as the "Group"; SEHK stock code: 2138), a leading integrated medical group in Hong Kong, announces a co-ownership plan to provide eligible participants such as selected directors, employees and service providers of the Group with an opportunity to jointly invest in the Company by acquiring its shares. They will thus become the long-term shareholders of the Group. The purpose of the plan is to encourage the talents to retain in the Group and contribute to the Group's further development and business expansion, creating the shareholder value together. There are now approximately 100 eligible participants.

Under the co-ownership plan, the Company will mainly issue and allot new shares to eligible participants. Such new shares will be not more than 3% of the Company's total share capital (subject to adjustments in the event of a reorganization of the capital structure of the Company). In the meanwhile, in order to meet the demand for the Company's shares under the co-ownership plan, the Company may purchase and issue shares on the market if necessary. Specifically, it may also buy shares from its existing shareholders.

As of 25 February 2020, the Group has issued a total of 985,247,448 shares. Assuming that the Company fully exercises the mandate to issue and allot new shares under the co-ownership plan and that it does not issue or repurchase any other shares during the period from today to the date when it fully exercises the mandate, not more than 29,558,323 new shares will be issued, representing approximately 2.91% of the enlarged share capital immediately following the full exercise of the mandate.

To encourage the eligible participants to hold the Company's shares for the long term and contribute to the Group, Union Medical Healthcare also proposes a plan for issuing bonus shares according to the Company's financial results for the next three years. Not more than five bonus shares will be issued to each eligible participant for every ten shares he or she holds.

Mr. Eddy Tang, Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Union Medical Healthcare, said, "In recent years, Union Medical Healthcare has actively expanded its professional medical business by committing substantial resources, adopting the most advanced equipment and recruiting a large number of professional medical staff. All this is aimed at providing professional and high-quality medical services. The Group proposes the adoption of the co-ownership plan to encourage quality staff to remain in the Group. This can lay the foundation of its future development and business expansion and will thus create shareholder value."

About Union Medical Healthcare Limited

Leveraging its core businesses of preventive and precision medicine, Union Medical Healthcare is committed to developing medical artificial intelligence by integrating its multi-discipline medical services. The move, which is supported by the Group's high-end branding and quality customer services, is aimed at offering customers safe and effective medical services with professionalism.

The Group principally engages in the provision of one-stop medical and health care services in Greater China at its 56 clinics and service centres with an aggregate service floor area of more than 287,000 square feet. The Group provides a full range of services and products under its well-known brands, including those of its one-stop aesthetic medical solutions provider DR REBORN which has ranked first in Hong Kong by sales for years, primary care clinics jointly established with Tencent Doctorwork, chiropractic services centre SPINE Central, health management centre re:HEALTH, comprehensive dental centre UMH DENTAL CARE, the diagnostic and imaging centres HKAI , an oncology treatment centre reVIVE, a day procedure centre HKMED and a specialty clinic SPECIALISTS CENTRAL.

