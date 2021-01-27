UNTERNEHMENSNEWS
15:10 | 27.01.2021
EQS-News: CCBI Issued Updated Report on iClick (NASDAQ: ICLK) Maintained Outperform and Raised Target Price from US$18.00 to US$22.60


EQS-News / 27/01/2021 / 22:10 UTC+8

CCBI Issued Updated Report on iClick (NASDAQ: ICLK)

Maintained Outperform and Raised Target Price from US$18.00 to US$22.60

 

CCBI issued an updated report on iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) on 27 January 2021, reiterating its Outperform rating with a target price of US$22.60, which represents an upside of 56.5% from the closing price of US$14.44 as at 26 January 2021.

Yesterday, Baozun announced that it will make an equity investment into iClick (a consideration of US$50m) and that the two companies have entered into certain agreements to capitalize on private domain business opportunities within Tencent's ecosystem. Under the strategic cooperation framework, Baozun will provide online e-commerce operation and infrastructure services such as warehousing and customer services to brand partners, while iClick will provide SaaS-based IT and system solutions to help brand partners establish their e-commerce infrastructure within the Tencent ecosystem. Both parties will jointly develop a private domain traffic platform within Tencent's e-commerce ecosystem.

CCBI believes that iClick's SaaS-based enterprise solution in the fast lane. There is little overlap between the two companies in terms of brand partners. The cooperation with Baozun will not only enable iClick to expand its SaaS solution's KA base, but also offers it an opportunity to provide one-stop end-to-end solutions to its customers. Meanwhile, iClick and Baozun plans to launch more standardized services and products catered to the medium-size clients. Given the increasing client base and great business potential, CCBI expects the cooperation between these two companies to become a meaningful revenue driver in 2H21F and look for 153%/96% SaaS-based enterprise solution revenue growth for iClick in 2021F/22F.

As a result, CCBI reiterates Outperform rating and raises target price to US$22.60. It is based on SOTP valuation, with US$2.50 for marketing solutions based on 20x non-GAAP earnings and US$20.10 for enterprise solutions based on 15x price-to-sales.

27/01/2021 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1163770&application_name=news&site_id=financial_de


NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

15:15 Uhr | 27.01.2021
WDH/Aktien New York Ausblick: Dow ...

15:14 Uhr | 27.01.2021
Argentinien schränkt Flüge wegen ...

15:11 Uhr | 27.01.2021
ROUNDUP: Boeing erleidet ...

15:11 Uhr | 27.01.2021
Mutationen in Kitas - Entscheidung ...

15:11 Uhr | 27.01.2021
Bundesregierung senkt ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer