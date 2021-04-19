

CN Logistics International Holdings Limited

嘉泓物流國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2130)

CN Logistics Listed on the Sina Finance Hong Kong and United States Stock' Best New Stocks List 2021

[Hong Kong - 28 December 2021] A well-established international logistics solutions provider, CN Logistics International Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 2130), is pleased to announce that the Group has been listed on the Sina Finance Hong Kong and United States Stock' Best New Stocks List 2021. This reinforced that the global capital market is highly recognized of the Group's strength.

The Sina Finance Hong Kong and United States Stock' Best New Stocks List is sponsored by Sina Finance and co-organized by Huasheng Securities, aiming to explore high-quality investment targets that have not yet been discovered in the Hong Kong and US stock markets. Sina Finance first screened the listed companies in China and Hong Kong capital markets basing on dividend yield, valuation, performance and market conditions, and eliminated those who had been penalised or commented by regulatory authorities as well as those which market value had dropped significantly. The process has screened out nearly a thousand outstanding companies through financial models for public voting. Based on the results of the voting process, the panel of judges then combined the ratings of the quantitative financial indicators, expert opinion and online voting to select 10 companies for the list of 9 Hong Kong and US stocks awards. Among them, CN Logistics and 9 other companies were successfully selected as the Sina Finance Hong Kong and United States Stock' Best New Stocks, again proving that the Group's business, financial strength and capital market performance are well recognised by experts and individual investors, which is an exciting encouragement to the Group.

Mr. Ngan Tim Wing, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of CN Logistics, commented, "It is an honour to be part of the nest new stocks of the year. We have always been committed to providing the best quality of service experience to our customers, and while we continued to improve our services, we are also looking for new business and partnership opportunities. This year, we launched our wine e-commerce business and further penetrated into the European market through the acquisition of our subsidiaries in Europe, and we look forward to further diversify our revenue from these businesses in the future. In addition to business development, we also understand the importance of sustainable development, and therefore we consider environmental and social development, hoping to actively give back to the society and achieve common growth. Since our listing, we have also strived to improve corporate governance and enhance external transparency to become a responsible listed company. We have received a number of awards in just over a year since our IPO and are grateful for the attention and recognition we have received. In the future, we will continue to work hard in all aspects to repay shareholders and industry experts for their long-term support with high standard of performance."

About CN Logistics International Holdings Limited

Established in 1991, CN Logistics is a well-established international logistics solutions provider with core business of providing air freight forwarding services and distribution and logistics services in relation to fashion products and fine wine, primarily focusing on high-end fashion (including luxury and affordable luxury) products. According to the CIC Report, the Company ranked first in the distribution and logistics market for high-end fashion products in both the PRC and Hong Kong in 2019.

