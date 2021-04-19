Darren Yaw Foods To Enter Lucrative Sport Nutrition Drink Market in South East Asia With Launch of Yawzer

JAKARTA, INDONESIA / ACCESSWIRE/ June 17, 2021 / Food and nutrition brand Darren Yaw Foods announced today its venture into the growing sports nutrition drink market with the soon-to-be-launched range of energy drinks called Yawzer.

'We are excited to announce our launch of the Yawzer range of sport nutrition drinks. Yawzer is a pure and all-natural sports drink for all ages. It's made with 100% plant-based ingredients, natural caffeine, vitamin C and electrolytes, suitable for the health-conscious youth consumer,' said CEO of Darren Yaw Foods, Lester Yaw Foo Hoe, speaking from their Malaysia office.

As an Asian foods company, Darren Yaw Food's Yawzer drinks will be infused with Asian ingredients that carry added nutritional benefits such as goji berries, ginseng and ginger. Darren Yaw Foods embarked on a year-long research and development process that studied the market and drinks segment.

'From our market research, we know that Asian consumers are becoming increasingly health-conscious. This will drive growth for nutritional foods and ready-to-drink products in the region. As sports beverages are also increasingly seen as refreshment drinks, this means sports nutrition drinks are now part of the mainstream market. We definitely see huge potential with Yawzer because we are natural and organic with an added Asian touch that is definitely unique and a differentiator,' said Darren Yaw Foods CEO, Lester Yaw Foo Hoe.

The global market for sports nutrition foods and drinks is projected to be worth USD25 billion by 2026, with Asia Pacific expected to reach USD9 billion. Asia's young consumers are a fitness-crazy generation and the good-health image of sports drinks are driving growth in sports and energy drinks segments. These drinks often contain large doses of caffeine and other legal stimulants.

Darren Yaw Food's Yawzer however, will use organic green tea and natural, low-sugars, as well as Asian ingredients, and was devised as part of a balanced, healthy diet. 'We developed Yawzer to fit into modern healthy lifestyles that are trending with youth consumers. These consumers care about what they eat and drink. Our high quality ingredients with an Asian touch will cater to these tastes,' said Darren Yaw Foods CEO Lester Yaw Foo Hoe.

Yawzer is also planning to incorporate sustainable packaging as a marker of sustainability goals the company set up in 2016. The manufacturer plans for the drinks range to be carbon neutral. 'Darren Yaw Foods is serious about managing and containing our carbon footprint. Our manufacturing processes from end-to-end right up to bottling and packaging will be sustainable. Yawzer's packaging will be 100% recyclable and made out of low-carbon materials. Our consumers also care about the impact their diet and lifestyle choices make, so we want them to know that Yawzer is the right choice,' said Darren Yaw Foods CEO Lester Yaw Foo Hoe.

Darren Yaw Foods plans to launch Yawzer in Indonesia in July, followed by other markets in Malaysia, Cambodia, Singapore and Vietnam throughout 2021 to 2022. The company has secured distribution deals with local Indonesian convenience retailer GCG, owned by Guardian Capital Convenience Group.

The move by Darren Yaw Foods signals a move to grow and cultivate a fanbase of conscious consumers among Gen Zs who are looking for ethical, plant-based and vegan options and are more willing than ever before to spend on sustainable products. The company believes that there is a ready market among the growing South-East-Asian middle-class youth. In the cards for the company is to expand further into nutritional foods with ready-to-drink products and energy bars and protein drinks.

'We are ready to move full steam ahead into this sector and are planning a steady launch of products with all-natural ingredients that offer long lasting and sustainable energy benefits, keeping in mind the ever-changing flavor trends that the youth market craves,' said Darren Yaw Foods CEO Lester Yaw Foo Hoe.

Darren Yaw Foods is a food manufacturing company and distributor based in Indonesia.

