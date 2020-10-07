Press Release

Dr. Joern S. Joergensen was elected as a member of the International Intra-Ocular Implant Club (IIIC)

EuroEyes (1846.HK) is proud to announce that Its founder and CEO, Dr. Joern S. Joergensen, was elected as a member of the International Intra-Ocular Implant Club (IIIC) during the annual meeting of IIIC on October 4, 2020.

The International Intra-Ocular Implant Club (IIIC) was founded in London in 1966 by Sir Harold Ridley. Dr. Ridley was the first to successfully implant an artificial lens inside the human eye in 1950. His brilliant ideas were not cherished by his colleagues for many years, but Dr. Ridley would not be deterred and lived to see the tremendous success of the procedure he had pioneered. In 2000, he was knighted by the Queen of England. Today, intraocular lens implantation is the most frequently performed surgical procedure worldwide and has saved countless numbers of patients from blindness.

Sir Ridley founded the International Intra-Ocular Implant Club to promote research and collaboration in the field of intraocular lens implantation worldwide; encourage the free and unhindered global exchange of ideas concerning intraocular lens implantation; provide an international forum to advance the understanding of intraocular lens implantation; globally promote intraocular lens implantation surgery and standardization of quality and availability; raise awareness of implantology globally among medical providers and the public; and to sponsor and advise related national societies as they develop.

Membership to the International Intra-Ocular Implant Club is restricted to a total of 250 active members worldwide. EuroEyes is proud to announce that Dr. Joergensen was elected as an active member.

Dr. Joergensen is a true pioneer of cataract surgery and refractive lens surgery. He introduced ambulatory cataract surgery in Hamburg, Germany, as early as 1990 on a large scale. He also is a pioneer of LASIK surgery and started to use LASIK in 1994, long before it became mainstream surgery. He was among the first to adopt multifocal IOLs as a routine treatment of presbyopia and has for many years implanted the largest number of Zeiss trifocal IOLs worldwide. Dr. Joergensen was also a very early adaptor of the Visian ICL, an intraocular lens that corrects high myopia. Dr. Joergensen founded EuroEyes in 1994. EuroEyes went public on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in October 2019 and currently operates 27 centers worldwide (Germany: 15; China: 7; Denmark: 5).

About EuroEyes International Eye Clinic Limited (1846.HK)

EuroEyes was established in 1993 and is one of the leading brands in the vision correction industry that combines German ophthalmology excellence and 27 years of experience with individualised customer-care. EuroEyes is one of the few eye clinic groups with a far-reaching geographical coverage, with operations in Germany, Denmark and the PRC. The Group's vision correction services include (i) refractive laser surgery (which includes ReLEx SMILE and FemtoLASIK); (ii) phakic lens (ICL) surgery; (iii) lens exchange surgery (which includes the monofocal and trifocal lens exchange surgery) and (iv) others (which include PRK/LASEK and ICRS implantation).