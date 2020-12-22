Earthasia International Holdings Limited Recharges Corporate Vision with Focus on Building Renewable Energy City

Transforming the production of renewable energy ecology in big cities with graphene

Earthasia International Holdings Limited (the "Company") ("Earthasia") (OTCQX: ETIHY; HKEx: 6128) announced today its strategy to focus on building the foundations for a renewable energy city that leverages the Company's graphene businesses and its long history and success in the landscape architecture field.

"Renewable energy technology, especially its storage, is still a relatively new market," explains, Mr. Andross Chan, CEO, Earthasia International Holdings Limited. "Determining how to best use renewable energy while integrating it with urban and public space design, along with exploring methods to increase efficiency in both the use and storage of renewable energy, is the development objective of the reformed Group."

Earthasia, which has gained deep understanding in energy storage technology since entering the graphene product business, has established "City+Energy Storage+Public Space" as the development theme. This strategy supports China's national objective for carbon emission reduction and development of green energy.

"With the country's commitment to international emission reductions, renewable energy constructions represent the future of China's power market. This makes the construction of grid-side energy storage is even more indispensable, thereby increasing demand for lithium batteries in the energy storage industry. Being a part of the energy storage industrial chain, we are confident in the prospect of our graphene business," said Mr. Chan. "Leveraging our competitive edge in public space design, we have launched 'Recharging City' and 'Recharging Park', a renewable energy storage city and park designed to transform the living environment through the circulation of renewable energy, potentially bringing enormous improvements to the sustainability of the world."

Earthasia's core product, spherical graphite, is an essential material for the manufacture of lithium-ion battery anodes. Combining its experience of in the design of urban public space, the Group intends to leverage its dual roles as pioneers of both new energy and design to create cities designed for global environmental protection, offering proof on concept of the ability to use renewable energy in every new community and city.

About Earthasia International Holdings Limited

The Group is principally engaged in graphene product manufacturing business in the PRC, landscape design business in Hong Kong and PRC and catering business in China. The Company currently possesses 25 patented graphene technologies. The main products are spherical graphite and high-purity graphite. The main applications include automotive power batteries and lithium ion batteries, battery conductive agents and other fields.