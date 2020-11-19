

Goldapc won the 2020 ICMA Loyalty, Promotional and Gift Cards Award

On November 4, Jeffrey Barnhart, the founder and executive director of the International Card Manufacturers Association (ICMA), announced the results of the prestigious 2020 Elan Awards where Goldpac won the Loyalty, Promotional and Gift Cards award with the 2019 Siren Series SR Kits for Starbucks (China) Company Limited.

Starbucks Siren Series SR Kit Moonlight Dance Starbucks Siren Series SR Kit Wave Light Flow

Starbucks Siren Series SR Kit Bottom Light Starbucks Siren Series SR Kit Free As Love

The Siren Series of SR Kits is a set of exquisite, commemorative cards specially designed for the 20th anniversary of Starbucks (China). There are four types including Moonlight Dance, Bottom Light, Wave Light Flow and Free as Love, which were respectively launched during different stages of the New Year, spring, summer and autumn seasons. These were sought after items by the market. By using 3D stereoscopic technology, the design emphasizes the layered nature of the card surface, so that the whole picture is presented in a more three-dimensional sense. At the same time, utilizing pearlite, hot printing and other processes, the card surface is made to reflect a pearl-like sheen.

As a trusted financial technology service provider, Goldpac is committed to providing comprehensive "science and technology & industry & ecology" services for the digital transformation of financial institutions, promoting the integration of online and offline construction, and enhancing the automation, digitization and scenario-driven nature of financial services. In addition, Goldpac also provides comprehensive creative solutions for core enterprises, including content enablement, creative development, resource integration, IP incubation, market promotion, business innovation and other one-stop solutions to meet the needs of enterprises for personalized products, and to help customers achieve profit growth.

About Goldpac Group Limited (Stock Code: 03315.Hk)

With 27 years of successful experience and a leading global technology portfolio, and committed to its core vision of Making Transactions More Secure and Convenient, Goldpac is specialised in delivering embedded software, secure payment products and Artificial Intelligence Financial Self-service Kiosks for global customers while leveraging innovative Fintech to provide data processing service, system platform and other total solutions for a wide business range of financial, government, healthcare, transportation, and retails.

For more information, please visit http://www.goldpac.com or contact at goldpac@goldpac.com.

