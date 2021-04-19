Linklogis Won Two International Authoritative Certificates by ISO and IEC

On December 21, 2021, the authoritative international organization DNV officially issued the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 and ISO/IEC 27701:2019 management system certifications to Linklogis. Being awarded these two certificates indicates that Linklogis' information security and privacy information management services have reached the industry's top-level and successfully integrated with the international mainstream systems. Linklogis is the first supply chain financial technology company to obtain the ISO/IEC 27701:2019 privacy Information security certification.

ISO (International Organization for Standardization) is the world's largest developer and publisher of International Standards. ISO is a network of national standards bodies of 165 countries, with a Central Secretariat in Geneva, Switzerland. ISO has a joint technical committee with the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) to develop worldwide Information and Communication Technology standards for business and consumer applications. ISO/IEC is known for its strict review standards and authoritative certification system.

Linklogis has spent more than eight months constructing the information security and privacy information management systems to earn the certifications. This project involved 16 processes, such as formal training, risk assessment, and certification review. Over ten company departments contributed to the project, including technical operation and maintenance, technology research and development, technical middle office, human resources, and legal compliance. A total of 39 information security and privacy protection standards documents have been drafted and taken place during the project.

Linklogis information security director Mr. Liu Qiang said, "By building a fully-dedicated information security team, Linklogis has always endeavored to maintain high information security level and protect the sensitive personal information and interests of our users. Our information security team protects users' data and promotes data security compliance. Moreover, Linklogis' important systems have passed the Ministry of Public Security's information system security level three protection certification, which indicates the Chinese government has recognized the company's information security rules and infrastructures."

"The successful acquisition of the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 and ISO/IEC 27701:2019 dual certification by Linklogis is just the beginning. In the future, Linklogis will refer to the highest international standards and continue to optimize the management and technology related to information security and privacy protection." Concluded by Mr. Zhong Songran, the CTO of Linklogis.