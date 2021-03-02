EQS Group-News: Medartis Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Jahresergebnis

Medartis Holding AG | Einladung Medien- und Investorenkonferenz | Jahresergebnisse 2020



02.03.2021 / 10:00





Einladung / Invitation: Medartis 2020 full-year results



English - see below

Sehr geehrte Damen und Herren

Medartis Holding AG wird ihre Jahresergebnisse 2020 am 10. März 2021 um 07:00 Uhr MEZ veröffentlichen. Gerne laden wir Investoren, Finanzanalysten und Medienschaffende wie folgt ein:

Telefonkonferenz (in englischer Sprache)

Datum: Mittwoch, 10. März 2021

Zeit: 10:00 Uhr MEZ

Referenten: Christoph Brönnimann, CEO; Dominique Leutwyler, CFO

Link zur Teilnahme:

https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/medartis/mediaframe/43280/indexl.html

Einwahlnummern per Telefon (ab 10-15 Minuten vor Beginn der Konferenz):

Schweiz/Europa +41 (0) 58 310 50 00, GB +44 (0) 207 107 06 13, USA +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

Weitere internationale Nummern https://media.choruscall.ch/documents/Attended_DI_numbers.pdf

Unterlagen zu den Jahresergebnissen 2020

Die Medienmitteilung, die Präsentation sowie der Geschäftsbericht 2020 stehen am 10. März 2021 ab 7:00 Uhr MEZ unter https://www.medartis.com/de/investor-media-relations/#page-1084 zur Verfügung.

# # # # #

Dear Ladies and Gentlemen

Medartis Holding AG will publish its 2020 full-year results on 10 March 2021 at 7:00 CET. We would like to invite investors, financial analysts and media representatives as follows:

Telephone conference (in English language)

Date: Wednesday, 10 March 2021

Time: 10:00 CET

Speakers: Christoph Brönnimann, CEO; Dominique Leutwyler, CFO

Participant's Link:

https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/medartis/mediaframe/43280/indexl.html

Participants may call the following numbers, 10-15 minutes before the conference start:

Switzerland/Europe +41 (0) 58 310 50 00, UK +44 (0) 207 107 06 13, US +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

Other international numbers see https://media.choruscall.ch/documents/Attended_DI_numbers.pdf

Documents 2020 full-year results

The press release, the presentation as well as the 2020 annual report will be available on 10 March 2021 as of 7:00 CET at https://www.medartis.com/investor-media-relations/#page-1084.

Freundliche Grüsse / Kind regards

Patrick Christ

Head Corporate Services

Phone direct: +41 61 633 34 70

Phone switchboard: +41 61 633 34 34

Fax: +41 61 633 34 02

patrick.christ@medartis.com

www.medartis.com