[FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE]

Union Medical Healthcare opens new flagship store of health management and haircare centre and intends to expand advanced imaging service business

(18 March 2021, Hong Kong) Union Medical Healthcare Limited ("Union Medical Healthcare" or the "Company", which together with its subsidiaries is referred to as the "Group", SEHK stock code: 2138), the largest non-hospital medical group in Hong Kong*, is pleased to announce that the Group has opened a new flagship store of one-stop health management and haircare centre in Causeway Bay today. The Group also plans to open an advanced imaging service center in Tsim Sha Tsui in the first half of this year to continue to implement its medical and health business development strategy.

The newly opened one-stop health management and haircare centre is located in the Group's "Multi-service flagship medical centre" at World Trade Centre in Causeway Bay, providing a full range of comprehensive health screening, health product, health management and hair treatment services. The "Multi-service flagship medical centre" has newly leased gross floor area of approximately 12,800 square feet. After the opening of the new business, the total service area of the Group in Causeway Bay increased to approximately 46,000 square feet.

Furthermore, in order to complement the Group's existing services offering in Kowloon, the Group plans to set up an advanced imaging service centre with gross floor area of approximately 3,200 square feet in Tsim Sha Tsui in the first half of 2021. Together with the two existing advanced imaging service centres in Mong Kok and Yuen Long, the total gross floor area of the Group's three advanced imaging service centres will be approximately 14,000 square feet.

Mr. Eddy Tang, Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Union Medical Healthcare said, "The Group has been developing preventive and precision medicine as its core businesses. To fulfill the unmet demands in the health management services and advanced imaging services, the Group established related service centres by organic growth to implement a strategy for developing medical business, achieving more business synergy with the diversified medical and healthcare business. We believe the business expansion will create a new growth driver, further expand the scope of the Group's medical services, consolidate its industry leadership as a one-stop comprehensive healthcare and medical service provider, and effectively expand its share of the healthcare and medical care market."

End -

About Union Medical Healthcare Limited

Union Medical Healthcare is Hong Kong's largest non-hospital medical service provider*, leveraging its core businesses of preventive and precision medicine, and committed to developing medical artificial intelligence by integrating its multi-disciplinary medical services. The move, which is supported by the Group's high-end branding and quality customer services, is aimed at offering customers safe and effective healthcare and medical services with professionalism.

The Group principally engages in the provision of one-stop medical and health care services in Greater China. The Group provides a full range of services and products under its well-known brands, including those of its one-stop aesthetic medical solutions provider DR REBORN which has ranked first in Hong Kong by sales for years, primary care clinics jointly established with Tencent Doctorwork, chiropractic services centre SPINE Central, New York Spine and Physiotherapy Center NYMG, health management centre re:HEALTH, a vaccine centre Hong Kong Professional Vaccine HKPV, a comprehensive dental centre UMH DENTAL CARE, a diagnostic and imaging centre HKAI, an oncology treatment centre reVIVE, a day procedure centre HKMED, a specialty clinic SPECIALISTS CENTRAL and NEW MEDICAL CENTER, obstetrics and gynaecology specialist ZENITH MEDICAL CENTER AND PRENATAL DIAGNOSIS CENTRE, specialists central, a paediatric center PRIME CARE, cardiology center HONG KONG INTERNATIONAL CARDIOLOGY CENTER, PathLab Medical Laboratories and a professional hair care center HAIR FOREST.

*According to an independent research conducted by Frost and Sullivan in terms of revenue in 2019

For further information, please contact:

iPR Ogilvy Limited

Callis Lau / Molisa Lau / Shana Li / Ada Chew

Tel: (852) 2136 6952 / 2136 6953 / 3920 7649 / 3920 7650

Fax: (852) 3170 6606

Email: umh@iprogilvy.com