Nuvera(R) E-60 Engine Awarded Shanghai Motor Vehicle Inspection Center Certification

China's national motor vehicle inspection center certifies Nuvera's fuel cell-powered transportation solutions

BILLERICA, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2020 / Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, a provider of fuel cell power solutions for motive applications, has achieved certification of the Nuvera(R) E-60 heavy-duty customer engine from the Shanghai Motor Vehicle Inspection Center (SMVIC). This certification provides third-party validation of the engine's performance and subsidy qualifications, enabling the use of Nuvera(R) E-60 fuel cell engines on motor vehicles in China, and paving the way for mass on-road deployment of Nuvera products.

"SMVIC qualification of our newest engine provides Nuvera with the authorization and accreditation necessary to fully implement our product introduction strategy in China," said Lucien Robroek, CEO of Nuvera. "This certification helps position Nuvera as a key player in China's emerging 'New Energy Vehicle' market, and enhances Nuvera's standing in the global fuel cell industry."

SMVIC ensures that requirements for all Chinese authorizations for on-road vehicles and related components are met. SMVIC has created a New Energy Vehicle (NEV) inspection platform upgraded from traditional vehicle test capabilities that enables the realization of China's sustainability goals. NEVs include fuel cell electric vehicles such as those powered by Nuvera. The Nuvera(R) E-45 fuel cell engine (model E-45-HD) had received SMVIC certification earlier and is operational in China on a 10.5 meter bus.

The E-60 fuel cell engine enables seamless integration into commercial medium- and heavy-duty vehicle applications, including shuttle and transit buses, delivery vans, industrial trucks, and yard tractors. Vehicles with higher power requirements can be served by combining two Nuvera(R) E-45 or E-60 engines, providing increased efficiency, longer life, and redundancy to these applications.

ABOUT NUVERA FUEL CELLS, LLC

Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC is a manufacturer of heavy-duty, zero-emission engines for mobility applications. With facilities located in the U.S. and Europe, Nuvera provides clean, safe, and efficient products designed to meet the rigorous needs of industrial vehicles and other transportation markets.

Nuvera is a subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., which designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts marketed globally primarily under the Hyster(R) and Yale(R) brand names. Hyster-Yale Group is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and its subsidiaries, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, employ approximately 7,600 people worldwide.

