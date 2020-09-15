Preface Coding - An AI Pioneer Transforms the Coding Education

(15 September 2020 - Hong Kong) Being the first in Asia to take home the EdTechXGlobal Award, Preface Coding ("PREFACE") provides coding courses for students of all ages and occupations. Offering personalised courses, PREFACE uses A.I. and machine learning to match students with the right educators and provides tailor-made materials.

A.I. technology has been widely adopted in many aspects including financial services, e-commerce, education as well as healthcare. Being an education pioneer, Tommie Lo, Founder and CEO of Preface Coding said, "Coding has become a core skill that has values across disciplines. Most of our clients are C-level executives as coding bridges the gap between managers and employees. By understanding the abilities and limitations of programming, managers are able to give clear instructions and set attainable goals for the programmers."

As a certified MIT Master Trainer in Mobile Computing and graduated with Departmental Scholars Award from the Economics department at UCLA, Tommie dropped out of a PhD programme from LSE in Economics in order to fully commit himself to build his disruptive projects for education. He firmly believes that there isn't a thing that cannot be learnt and his strong commitment has helped steer the team to an unprecedented success. With its immersive and all-rounded learning ecosystem, Preface Coding has triumphed at the EdTechXGlobal Rise Award.

Since its incorporation, PREFACE has secured a Series A funding and the investor appetite for the company remains unabated for the past few years. The strong momentum continues and it recorded a robust growth in 2020 amid market slump.

"We are now looking for appropriate investors to raise second round of funding for scaling up our business even further in the hope of benefiting more people all over the world. At the moment, we have established footprints in Hong Kong, Tokyo and London." Tommie concluded.

Investors seeking further information should contact:

Good News Consulting

Email: bh@goodnewspr.com.hk; ccc@goodnewspr.com.hk

About Preface Coding

Being the first in Asia to take home the EdTechXGlobal Award, PREFACE is a design and technology driven education company that provides education solutions to programming and spoken language. It is not only here to provide a matching platform for its learner and teachers, but uses A.I. and machine learning to enhance the quality and personalisation of learning materials and experience for its students.

Since 2015, PREFACE has focused on providing education solutions to those that feel disconnected with the traditional learning methods. It believes that the world has improved and evolved at a speed that the education systems failed to match.