Union Medical Healthcare Limited to open office in Shenzhen to step up business expansion in Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area



（7 January 2020, Hong Kong） - Union Medical Healthcare Limited ("Union Medical Healthcare" or the "Company", which together with its subsidiaries, is referred to as the "Group"; SEHK stock code: 2138), a leading integrated medical group in Hong Kong, is pleased to announce that it will open an office in Futian District, Shenzhen in the first quarter of 2020. The Group is also discussing its plan for business expansion in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area with its existing and prospective business partners.

Mr. Eddy Tang, Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Union Medical Healthcare, said, "China's central government aims to reduce costs for public healthcare and promulgates individual health insurances. To capitalize on these government policies, the Group plans to establish 30 to 50 clinics or service centres in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area in three to five years. It will open an office in Futian District, Shenzhen in the first quarter of this year to accelerate its business expansion in the area. The Group will replicate in mainland China its effective management model in Hong Kong. It will keep expanding its share of Greater China's healthcare market as it aspires to become a leading integrated medical group in the region."

About Union Medical Healthcare Limited

Leveraging its core businesses of preventive and precision medicine, Union Medical Healthcare is committed to developing medical artificial intelligence by integrating its multi-discipline medical services. The move, which is supported by the Group's high-end branding and quality customer services, is aimed at offering customers safe and effective medical services with professionalism.

The Group principally engages in the provision of one-stop medical and health care services in Greater China at its 56 clinics and service centres with an aggregate service floor area of more than 287,000 square feet. The Group provides a full range of services and products under its well-known brands, including those of its one-stop aesthetic medical solutions provider DR REBORN which has ranked first in Hong Kong by sales for years, primary care clinics jointly established with Tencent Doctorwork, chiropractic services centre SPINE Central, health management centre re:HEALTH and comprehensive dental centre UMH DENTAL CARE. In addition, the Group has put into operation such businesses as the diagnostic and imaging centres HKAI at Langham Place, Mong Kok and 9 Queens Road Central, an oncology treatment centre reVIVE, a day procedure centre HKMED and a specialty clinic SPECIALISTS CENTRAL.

