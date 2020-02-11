【For Immediate Release】

(Hong Kong - 11 February 2020) Yestar Healthcare Holdings Company Limited ("Yestar" or the "Company" together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 2393.HK) announces that its house brand product "84 Disinfectant" has officially started production after approved by the People's Government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The first batch of approximately 5 tonnes (1:150 dilution), will be starting to deliver to hospitals on 11 Feburary 2020.

"84 Disinfectant" is developed by Yestar for general cleaning and disinfecting of the surface and the environment. It is applicable for cleaning areas such as hospitals, shopping malls, schools, gardens, communities, household and etc. This product will be distributed to hospitals, supermarkets, online and offline platforms via the Group's direct and indirect distritution network.

Mr. James Hartono, the Chairman of Yestar Healthcare, stated, "Currently, the whole country is combatting the epidemic under shortage in supply of medical resources and disinfectant products. As a key player of the medical consumables industry equipped with solid advantages in technology, production capabilities and distribution channels, Yestar proactively developed new products to support the unwavering combat of the epidemic. Our in vitro diagnostic products and medical film products have played a key role in the diagnostic stage. On top of that, we will also donate a batch of "84 disinfectant" to key medical institutions, aiming to provide our best possible support to combat the outbreak. In the future, we plan to develop various disinfectant products to serve the diagnostics department of medical-related institution as well as the general public. "

About Yestar Healthcare Holdings Company Limited

Yestar Healthcare Holdings Company Limited (formerly known as Yestar International Holdings Company Limited) is the largest distributor of Fujifilm products and one of the largest distributor of Roche Diagnostics in the PRC. Yestar has been transformed itself into a high margin medical consumables manufacturer and distributor in the PRC since 2014. Targeting the booming domestic healthcare industry, the core business of the Group focuses on high margin and fast-moving healthcare consumables namely, IVD products and medical imaging products.

