2 March 2020

Yestar Healthcare Holdings Company Limited

(Stock code: 2393.HK)

Yestar Healthcare further releases disposable medical masks

Supporting domestic and global combats of the Coronavirus outbreak

(Hong Kong - 2 March 2020) Yestar Healthcare Holdings Company Limited ("Yestar" or the "Company" together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 2393.HK) announces that following the release of the house brand product "84 Disinfectant" in mid-February, the Group plans to launch high quality standard disposable medical mask production and sales, in order to provide more personal protective equipment in domestic and global markets.

While combating coronavirus has resulted in worldwide shortage of disposable medical mask supply, the high quality standard disposable medical mask production line of Yestar will have its installation and commissioning completed by March 2020, expecting the first production by late March 2020, with production design capacity up to 3 million pieces per month. Along with the "84 Disinfectant" launched in mid-February 2020, the product will be distributed to hospitals, supermarkets and on-offline platforms via the Group's direct and indirect distribution network whilst proactively expanding into global market.

Mr. James Hartono, the Chairman of Yestar Healthcare, stated, "The coronavirus outbreak has quickly spread across the globe, with medical and disinfection materials suffering the shortage of stock. As a key player of the medical consumables industry, Yestar managed to develop new products within a very short time to support the combat of the epidemic. Our in vitro diagnostic products and medical film products have also played a key role in the coronavirus diagnostic stage. Subsequent to the launch of "84 Disinfectant" in mid-February, Yestar once again succeeded in completing the preparation, installation and marketing campaign for the high quality standard disposable medical mask production accordingly in a very short time, which has shown the solid foundation of Yestar in research and development, production, management, system and medical distribution networks. We are now developing more healthcare consumables to help fight the outbreak, so as to serve the diagnostics department of medical-related institutions as well as the general public."

About Yestar Healthcare Holdings Company Limited

Yestar Healthcare Holdings Company Limited (formerly known as Yestar International Holdings Company Limited) is the largest distributor of Fujifilm products and one of the largest distributor of Roche Diagnostics in the PRC. Yestar has been transformed itself into a high margin medical consumables manufacturer and distributor in the PRC since 2014. Targeting the booming domestic healthcare industry, the core business of the Group focuses on high margin and fast-moving healthcare consumables namely, IVD products and medical imaging products.

