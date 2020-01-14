

For Immediate Release 14 January 2020

Zengame Technology Issues Positive Profit Alert

Net Profit Expected to Increase Over 30% Year-on-Year in FY 2019 due to

Increase in In-game Advertising Revenue

(Hong Kong - 14 January 2020) Zengame Technology Holding Limited, a fast growing mobile game developer and operator in China ("Zengame" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries the "Group" ; Stock code : 2660.HK), is pleased to announce an expected year-on-year increase of over 30% in net profit attributable to owners of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2019 (the "Year") . The expected increase was mainly due to an increase in the revenue generated from the Group's in-game advertising business for the Year reflecting the full year result of such business as the Group's in-game advertising business began in May 2018.

Established in 2010, Zengame is a leading, fast growing game developer and operating platform in China, which was listed on the Main Board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 16 April 2019. It focuses on developing long life cycle games such as 'Fight the Landlord', 'Sichuan Mah-jong'. According to market statistics in 2017, the group's flagship product 'Fight the Landlord' ranked 3rd in terms of average monthly active user (MAU) among other 'Fight the Landlord' games in China.

'Fight the Landlord' series enjoy wide popularity and long histories, which has immense demand in different age groups and thereby forming a long term, stable and loyal group of users. As of 30 June 2019, the number of registered user exceeded 600 million and the number of monthly active users exceeded 53 million.

In mid of 2018, Zengame successfully introduced in-game advertisement as a new source of revenue apart from the sale of in-game virtual goods. Through cross-sellig over 40 self-developed games (including leisure series) on its platform, Zengame aimed to further enlarge the advertising revenue. Recently, its new leisure game, 'Zhi Jian Xiao Xing Xing' ranked the 7th most downloaded game among other popular hardcore games on iOS platform in China, demonstrating Zengame's capability of developing popular games to attract users and thereby increase advertising revenue.



