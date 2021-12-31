11:01 | 26.08.2020

Coreo AG

Original-Research: Coreo AG – von GBC AG Einstufung von GBC AG zu Coreo AG Unternehmen: Coreo AG

ISIN: DE000A0B9VV6 Anlass der Studie: Research Note

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 2.60 Euro

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2021

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Cosmin Filker; Marcel Goldmann Issue of a 6.75% bond with a volume of up to EUR 30 million for the

expansion of the real estate portfolio and for the premature repayment of

the bond with warrants attached 2018/2022 On August 13, 2020, Coreo AG announced the issue of a 6.75% corporate bond

with a volume of up to EUR 30 million and a term of 5 years. The public

offering is scheduled to take place in the period 24.08.2020 to 08.09.2020.

The security has a coupon of 6.75 % p.a. payable semi-annually. The listing

is to take place on the Freiverkehr of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company plans to use the bond funds primarily to finance the further

growth of its residential and commercial real estate portfolio. The focus

here is on the Value Add segment in mid-centre locations in Germany.

According to the latest available figures as of December 31, 2019, Coreo AG

has a property portfolio (IFRS) of EUR 44.38 million. For further

properties acquired in 2019 with a volume of just under EUR20 million, the

transfer of benefits and burdens did not take place until the first half of

2020. The long-term investment plan foresees a significant expansion to

over EUR400 million over the next 4 – 5 years. If a loan-to-value of 75% is

assumed for property financing, Coreo AG would have to raise new capital of

around EUR85 million for the outstanding investments in the coming fiscal

years. In addition to the access to liquidity from the planned value-

enhancing sales, part of this is to be provided by the current bond issue. However, the company also intends to use the proceeds of the issue to

redeem the option bond, which runs until 2022 and has a current outstanding

volume of EUR15 million, ahead of schedule. In this case, the company would

achieve an immediate improvement in earnings, as the warrant bond has a

coupon of 10%, which no longer corresponds to the company’s development

since the issue. If it were to be repaid in full, annual interest savings

of EUR 0.49 million p.a. would be achieved. In our last research study (see study dated 17 June 2020), we assumed a

significant expansion of the property portfolio and real estate projects in

the coming financial years. For the current financial year, we expect

investments totaling EUR 40 million. To this extent, the funds from the

bond issue would increase the financial basis for the corporate growth we

have assumed. The key creditworthiness figures derived from our unchanged

forecasts are comparatively sound. The expected EBIT interest coverage

ratio for the current fiscal year is 2.4 and is expected to increase

significantly to 3.6 as early as 2021. In the course of the current bond issue, we conducted an interview with

Coreo board member Marin Marinov. This is available at http://www.more-

ir.de/d/21403.pdf. Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/21459.pdf Kontakt für Rückfragen

Jörg Grunwald

Vorstand

GBC AG

Halderstraße 27

86150 Augsburg

0821 / 241133 0

research@gbc-ag.de

