9:31 | 26.08.2020

MBH Corporation plc

Original-Research: MBH Corporation plc – von GBC AG Einstufung von GBC AG zu MBH Corporation plc Unternehmen: MBH Corporation plc

ISIN: GB00BF1GH114 Anlass der Studie: Research Note

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 1,72 Euro

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31/12/2021

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann Fifth acquisition in 2020 reported, financing under the bond programme,

forecasts slightly increased, BUY rating confirmed After MBH Corporation plc (MBH) was able to expand its investment portfolio

by three new companies (Samuel Hobson House, Robinson Caravans, Logistica

Training) in the first half of 2020, two new acquisitions were recently

added to the portfolio. At the end of July 2020, the acquisition of GS

Contracts (Joinery) Limited (GS Contracts) was reported as the 14th

acquisition in the MBH history. Similar to Cape Ltd., which is already

included in the MBH portfolio and is active in New Zealand, GS Contracts

specialises in the interior design of retail and catering facilities. The

company offers services such as design management, project management,

furnishing and custom manufacturing. In the past fiscal year (fiscal year-

end December 31, 2019), GS Contracts generated revenues of GBP 5.3 million

and, according to our information, should have generated a positive EBIT. In the run-up to this acquisition, the MBH portfolio company Gaysha Ltd.

has already worked together with GS Contracts, which means that a vertical

integration can be implemented quickly. Gaysha Ltd., a company that offers

extension and renovation services, could use the production facilities of

GS Contracts and thus reduce its dependence on suppliers. A further takeover was reported on 17.08.2020 with the acquisition of

Ashley David Taxis (ADT), a taxi company based in the UK. This acquisition

creates the new MBH segment ‘Transport’. Founded in 2002, ADT owns 150

vehicles and employs around 600 drivers. In the period May 2019 – April

2020, which thus partly includes the effects of the Covid 19 pandemic, ADT

generated revenues of GBP 3.9 million and an EBITDA of GBP 0.8 million. Of

particular interest to MBH is the technological approach of ADT. Around 70%

of bookings are made via the app developed in-house and the fleet is

completely cloud-based. Further business growth in the highly fragmented

taxi market in Great Britain could be supported by the Corporate Driving or

Food Delivery divisions. The purchase prices for both acquisitions of GBP 1.7 million (GS Contracts)

and GBP 3.4 million (ADT) will be largely paid for by the listed bond

issued for the first time in July 2020. Up to now, the company had

primarily implemented the portfolio expansion by means of non-cash capital

increases. However, due to the current low price level of the MBH share,

but also in order to limit the dilution effect in the future, the company

has set up a bond program with a volume of up to EUR 50 million. Bonds can

be issued to the selling party as part of corporate acquisitions, which

also significantly increases financing flexibility. The 5-year bonds have a

semi-annual interest coupon of 5.0 % p.a. In addition, MBH has issued a

euro-denominated bond with a coupon of 2.0 %. With the acquisition of the two companies, pro forma revenues as of

December 31, 2019 will increase to GBP 85.4 million annually. With the

announcement of the commencement of listing of the corporate bond, the MBH

management has once again confirmed its plans to make around 10

acquisitions over the year as a whole. In view of the five corporate

acquisitions made so far in 2020, this target appears realistic. In our

previous forecasts (see study dated June 29, 2020), we had assumed a total

of five acquisitions for the full year 2020, which has now been achieved

with the acquisition of Ashley David Taxis. As a result, we are increasing

the number of acquisitions forecast for 2020 to a total of eight and are

therefore expecting three more acquisitions. For the coming corporate acquisitions, we have also assumed financing

primarily within the framework of the bond program, which will result in an

increase in borrowed capital with correspondingly higher financial

expenses. On the other hand, this will lead to a significantly lower

dilution effect. In our DCF valuation model, we have also made a slight

change in the cost of debt, which has slightly reduced the WACC. Since the

number of outstanding shares increased significantly to 61.4 million

(previously: 49.2 million), the result of the DCF model is subject to a

dilution effect. Although the fair enterprise value calculated by us

increases to GBP 95.11 million (previously: GBP 83.65 million), the fair

value per share is GBP 1.55 (previously: GBP 1.70) due to the higher number

of shares. Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/21451.pdf Kontakt für Rückfragen

Jörg Grunwald

Vorstand

GBC AG

Halderstraße 27

86150 Augsburg

0821 / 241133 0

research@gbc-ag.de

++++++++++++++++

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:

http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm

+++++++++++++++

Date (time) of completion: 24.08.2020 (10:03 am)

Date (time) of first distribution: 26.08.2020 (9:30 am)

Target price valid until: max. 31.12.2021 ——————-übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.——————- Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.

Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung

oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.