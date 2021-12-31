|
07.12.2020
Strong sales and earnings growth continued in third quarter; forecasts and
price target increased
With the publication of the preliminary half-year figures for 2020, it was
already known that The NAGA Group AG (NAGA) had achieved the operational
turn-around. After comparatively low sales and a negative earnings level in
the previous year, the now published half-year report shows strong sales
and earnings growth. In total, revenues increased almost sevenfold to EUR
11.67 million (previous year: EUR 1.67 million) and EBITDA was again
clearly in the black at EUR 3.87 million (previous year: EUR -4.58
million). The fact that an EBITDA margin of 33.1% was achieved despite
increased sales activities is particularly noteworthy. On the one hand,
this demonstrates the high scalability of the main product NAGA Trader,
which focuses on online brokerage. On the other hand, the company had
significantly and sustainably reduced its cost structures in 2019 as part
of a restructuring programme.
Even though the volatilities and thus high transaction figures in the
course of the Covid 19 pandemic contributed to the success of the NAGA
Trader, the significant increase in the number of new customers to 46,000
was also due to the accelerated and focused activities of the company. Over
EUR 26 million (previous year: EUR 8.3 million) in new deposits were made
and the trading volume represented by the NAGA Trader increased
significantly to around EUR 50 billion (previous year: EUR 16.5 billion).
The momentum shown in the first half of the year continued in the third
quarter of 2020. Despite a calming of the capital markets, revenues of
EUR7.1 million and EBITDA of EUR1.9 million (EBITDA margin: 26.8%) were
achieved in the summer quarter. After nine months in 2020, revenue totalled
EUR18.7 million and EBITDA EUR5.8 million. The NAGA management recently
reaffirmed the forecasts published in July 2020, according to which
revenues of between EUR 22 and 24 million and EBITDA of between EUR 5.5 and
6.0 million are to be achieved on a full-year basis. When compared to the
figures achieved after nine months, it becomes clear that these forecasts
should be easily achievable. Particularly as the current fourth quarter is
again characterised by rising transaction figures due to various factors
(US presidential election; second Covid-19-wave).
We are adjusting our previous forecasts for 2020 upwards. We now expect
revenues of EUR 24.89 million (previous GBC forecast: EUR 23.75 million)
and EBITDA of EUR 6.49 million (previous GBC forecast: EUR 5.85 million).
This forecast increase provides a higher basis for our specific forecasts
for the next two financial years, which we are also raising. The basis for
our expected revenue growth of 50% (2021e) and 17.5% (2022e) is the
increasing awareness of the NAGA Trader and the company’s expansion
activities. In addition to the market entry in China, activities in
Australia and South America, with the associated additional sales
potential, are to be launched from the coming financial year.
As part of our DCF valuation model, we have calculated a new price target
of EUR4.30 (previously: EUR3.75) per share. Based on the current share
price, we assign a BUY rating.
http://www.more-ir.de/d/21914.pdf
