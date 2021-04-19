19:26 | 23.12.2021

﻿﻿ExxonMobil Baytown Refinery Fire Lawyers Stand Ready to Help Burn Injury Victims Recover

﻿Our thoughts are with the four people who were rushed to the hospital in the early hours of this morning due to an explosion in a Baytown refinery. ﻿ExxonMobil is reporting that four people were injured in the fire. The fire started at 1 AM in a plant that ﻿produces gasoline. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said three of the injured workers were taken to the hospital by Life Flight and another was taken by ambulance. Residents near the Baytown plants have been asked to avoid the area so that emergency crews can work on securing the fire and cleaning the resulting destruction. ﻿We have seen firsthand the impact of refinery injuries on an individual as well as their family. Williams Hart has represented fire and explosion victims for over 38 years. With our principal office in the oil and gas capital of Houston, Texas, we know from experience that petrochemical accidents impact the entire community. We are proud to have secured billions of dollars on behalf of explosion and fire victims. Thousands of plant workers and their families rely on industry safety standards to keep their loved ones from harm. Managing Partner John Eddie Williams Jr. was born into a gulf coast union family. Williams Hart Boundas Easterby, LLP has represented unions since the firm’s founding. When dangerous situations arise the lawyers at Williams Hart are here for workers. We help injured people to hold companies accountable and to secure the financial means to recover. The BP refinery explosion in 2005 killed 15 and injured hundreds of others in Texas City. Williams Hart was there for the victims. We represented 150 injured workers who won just compensation for their injuries. We have now handled hundreds of explosion claims against major corporations including Phillips Petroleum Co, Bayer Material Science, and ARCO. ﻿With this horrific incident so close to Christmas our prayers are with the families of the victims and we hope that the workers affected will be able to return home soon. We are deeply saddened to hear this news and wish those affected a swift recovery. ﻿﻿﻿﻿If you or a loved one was injured in this disaster contact Williams Hart immediately. Learn more about your rights and legal recovery process with a free case evaluation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211223005395/en/