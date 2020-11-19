|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
13:06 | 19.11.2020
$1.4 Trillion Worldwide Specialty Crops Global Market to 2027 – Impact of COVID-19 on the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Specialty Crops – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to the 6th edition of this report. The 386-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Organic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3% CAGR and reach US$922.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Conventional segment is readjusted to a revised 1.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Barnes Williams
Diamond Fruit Co.
Fisher Nut Company
Golden Peanut and Tree Nuts
Harbor Spice Co., Inc.
Herbs N Spices International
King Nut Company
Lamex Food Group Limited
NUTSCO Inc.
Olam International Ltd.
Oregon Spice Company
Phoenix Global DMCC
Rice Fruit Company
Simped Foods Pty Ltd.
Speciality Crop Company., INC.
SunWest Foods, Inc.
SVZ International B. V.
The Fruit & Veg Co
United Natural Foods, Inc.
Specialty Crops Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f29kwb
