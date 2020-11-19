13:06 | 19.11.2020

$1.4 Trillion Worldwide Specialty Crops Global Market to 2027 – Impact of COVID-19 on the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Specialty Crops – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The publisher brings years of research experience to the 6th edition of this report. The 386-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Specialty Crops Market to Reach $1.7 Trillion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Specialty Crops estimated at US$1.4 Trillion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% over the period 2020-2027. Organic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3% CAGR and reach US$922.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Conventional segment is readjusted to a revised 1.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $384.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR

The Specialty Crops market in the U.S. is estimated at US$384.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$334.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.4% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1% CAGR.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

BanaBay Limited Barnes Williams Diamond Fruit Co. Fisher Nut Company Golden Peanut and Tree Nuts Harbor Spice Co., Inc. Herbs N Spices International King Nut Company Lamex Food Group Limited NUTSCO Inc. Olam International Ltd. Oregon Spice Company Phoenix Global DMCC Rice Fruit Company Simped Foods Pty Ltd. Speciality Crop Company., INC. SunWest Foods, Inc. SVZ International B. V. The Fruit & Veg Co United Natural Foods, Inc.

Key Topics Covered: I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares Specialty Crops Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44 For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f29kwb

