|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
18:51 | 20.11.2020
$1.6 Billion Worldwide Variable Rate Technology Industry to 2027 – Impact of COVID-19 on the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Variable Rate Technology (VRT) – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 234-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Cereals & Grains, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.9% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Oilseeds & Pulses segment is readjusted to a revised 9.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
AGCO Corporation
CNH Industrial NV
Deere & Company
Kubota Corporation
Lindsay Corporation
Raven Industries, Inc.
SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.
Topcon Corporation
Trimble, Inc.
Valmont Industries, Inc.
Yara International ASA
Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hjiukq.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer