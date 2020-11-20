18:51 | 20.11.2020

$1.6 Billion Worldwide Variable Rate Technology Industry to 2027 – Impact of COVID-19 on the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Variable Rate Technology (VRT) – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The publisher brings years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 234-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Market to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Variable Rate Technology (VRT) estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cereals & Grains, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.9% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Oilseeds & Pulses segment is readjusted to a revised 9.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $488 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR

The Variable Rate Technology (VRT) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$488 Million in the year 2020. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$502 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.7% and 6.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR.

Fruits & Vegetables Segment to Record 7.2% CAGR

In the global Fruits & Vegetables segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$249.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$408.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$333.5 Million by the year 2027.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

AG Leader Technology AGCO Corporation CNH Industrial NV Deere & Company Kubota Corporation Lindsay Corporation Raven Industries, Inc. SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd. Topcon Corporation Trimble, Inc. Valmont Industries, Inc. Yara International ASA

Key Topics Covered: I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVEIII. MARKET ANALYSIS IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42 For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hjiukq.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201120005645/en/