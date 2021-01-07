|
$10.51 Billion Grid-Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Grid-Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market by Battery, by Application – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020 – 2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Global Grid-Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market size is estimated to be USD 2.11 billion in 2019 and is predicted to reach USD 10.51 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 15.7% from 2020-2030.
Grid scale battery storage technologies are meant to store electricity in power grids to be used later. Large-scale battery systems can store excess energy produced by power plants during lower demand periods and supply it during peak time. This process is known as load levelling, load balancing or energy arbitrage.
Batteries can also store the power generated by intermittent renewable energy sources and provide a more balanced distribution. They can be used for T&D purposes, by using portable systems that minimize inefficiencies and provide support during the T&D process. Also, such batteries can be used for power quality and energy management purposes in micro grids or for commercial, industrial and even residential customers.
Japan grid-scale battery market will be driven by new confidence in locally based NaS products, rising renewable energy additions year-on-year, and smart grid investments. However, the growth in China will be largely driven by the large investments in renewable energy and T&D transmission network integration activities. A high growth is anticipated in the Rest of the World grid-scale battery market due to significant investments in renewables and T&D modernization in Central America and Africa.
Strategic alliances, acquisitions and innovations along with R&D are key strategies used by market players to maintain market dominance.
For instance, in February 2019, Tata Power, The AES Corporation and Mitsubishi Corporation has inaugurated India’s first grid-scale battery-based energy storage system in Rohini, Delhi.
Advanced lead acid batteries
Lithium ion batteries
Sodium based batteries
Flow batteries
Others
Global grid scale battery storage technology market – By application
Utility
Commercial
Residential
Global grid scale battery storage technology market – by geography
North America
U.S.
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
Brazil
Chile
Argentina
Remaining Countries
Companies Mentioned
Tesla
ABB Group
Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
LG Chem Ltd.
Electrovaya
Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.
Panasonic Corporation
BYD Co. Ltd.
GS Yuasa Corporation
Hitachi Ltd
General Electric
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p10z1r
