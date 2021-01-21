|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
15:37 | 21.01.2021
$11.8 Billion Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market by Source (Household Appliances, IT & Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics), Metal (Copper, Gold, Silver) – Global Forecast to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market by Source (Household Appliances, IT & Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics), Metal (Copper, Gold, Silver), & Geography – Global Forecast to 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The precious metals e-waste recovery market is estimated to be valued at USD 9.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 11.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2025.
Growing investments in precious metals in emerging countries of Asia Pacific demand from end-use industries and the necessity to treat e-waste before disposal are the key factors driving the growth of the precious metals e-waste recovery market. Prices of precious metals are volatile in nature and any major economic or global event can result in extremely uncertain pricing.
Major companies in the precious metals e-waste recovery market include Johnson Matthey Plc (UK), Sims Limited (US), EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (Canada), Umicore NV (Belgium), Materion Corporation (US), Boliden AB (Sweden), DOWA Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), Heraeus Holding GmbH (Germany), TES-AMM Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), Metallix Refining Inc. (US), and Tanaka Precious Metals (Japan).
Demand for Precious Metals in Industrial Applications and as an Investment Tool
Increasing Consumption of Electrical & Electronic Equipment and Rising E-Waste Generation
Restraints
Issues Related to Cyanide Leaching in Precious Metal Recovery from E-Waste
Volatile Pricing of Precious Metals
Opportunities
Low Recycling Activities of E-Waste for Precious Metal Recovery
Alternate Methods for Precious Metal Recovery from E-Waste
Challenges
Risks to Human Health and Environment
Illegal E-Waste Exports and the Informal Sector for Precious Metal Recovery
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Johnson Matthey plc
Sims Limited
Enviroleach Technologies Inc.
Umicore N.V.
Materion Corporation
Boliden Ab
Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd.
Heraeus Holding GmbH
Tes-Amm Pte. Ltd.
Metallix Refining Inc.
Tanaka Precious Metals
SME Profiles
Sabin Metal Corporation
Abington Reldan Metals, LLC
All Green Recycling Inc.
Ecr World Inc.
Apex Environmental Services Inc.
Kinsbursky Brothers International
Hobi International, Inc.
Aet Environmental
Closed Loop Environmental Alliance Network Inc. (Clean)
Arch Enterprises, Inc.
M&K Recovery Group Inc.
Gannon & Scott
Other Players
Hunan Vary Technology Co., Ltd.
Delmer Group
Reteck Recycling
Mint Innovation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j95rc0
